 

Land hearings: Committee condemns false venue information about Gauteng hearing

2018-07-25 17:52

Jan Gerber

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee says a false notice about the venue of one of its land hearings in Gauteng is an "attempt to derail" its work.

The committee said it condemned in the "strongest possible terms the misleading and incorrect venue information" doing the rounds for its hearing in that province on Thursday.

The committee is conducting hearings across the country to hear what South Africans have to say about the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation.

One of its delegations is expected to be in Gauteng from Thursday, while another is in the Eastern Cape this week.

Committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith said in a statement that staff alerted the committee to a letter which was circulated. It informed members of the public that Thursday's hearing would be held at Greenhills Stadium in Randfontein.

The information was printed on a Mogale City Local Municipality letterhead. 

A copy of the false notice about the Joint Constitutional Review Committee's hearing on Thursday in Gauteng doing the rounds. (Supplied)

However, Thursday's hearing is to be held at the Westonaria Civic Centre.

At this stage, there is no indication that the municipality is involved in the matter, Smith said.

"The committee would like to reiterate that it has not changed the venue of any hearings. This [letter] is obviously an attempt to derail the work of the committee and that of Parliament. It is not the first attempt since this process commenced. The intention is clearly to have the public arrive at a wrong venue."

Smith is to lead the delegation in Gauteng.

He urged the public to only use Parliament's official communication to find out venue details. 

"We have been communicating the same venues for weeks. At no stage did we change venues, at least not since the hearings commenced toward the end of last month. All the information regarding the venues can be found on Parliament's website and social media platforms."

