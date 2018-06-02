 

Land occupiers set building alight with family inside

2018-06-02 11:53

Zoë Postman

Carrie Esterhuizen and her two small children were in the hostel at the Cremona Cheese Factory in Tshepisong, west of Johannesburg, when angry land occupiers set the building alight on the afternoon of Friday, May 25.

Her husband Fredrick Esterhuizen told GroundUp he had been working for the factory as a security manager for about a month before the incident.

Carrie and the children, aged four and 11 months old, were at home when the occupiers, residents of Ebumnandini informal settlement in Tshepisong, broke the fence and set the building alight. They were not hurt.

The residents had previously tried to occupy the land next to the factory but the Johannesburg Metro Police Department demolished their shacks on the same day. The owner of the land, Antonio Cremona, filed for an eviction order in April, GroundUp reported.


Faced with high rentals and overcrowding, residents of EbuMnandini, an informal settlement in Tshepisong in the west of Johannesburg, have tried to occupy land belonging to Cremona Cheese Factory. (Zoë Postman, GroundUp) 

The case was heard in the South Gauteng High Court and an interim eviction order valid until September was granted.

"My wife phoned me and all I could hear was frantic screaming so I rushed down to the house," said Fredrick.

Smell of petrol

"I managed to grab my wife and kids just before one of the petrol bombs exploded in the lounge."

Carrie said she could smell the petrol bomb as she was calling her husband for help.

"I tried not to think about [the petrol bomb] and focused on getting my kids out of the house," she said.

Fredrick said he had taken his family to the factory office.

Read: Our lives have changed for the better, say illegal land occupiers

"Looking out the office window I could see my house burning down. We didn't have time to take anything with us so we lost everything," he said.

Cremona's personal assistant Carol Cooke said the fire had destroyed the Esterhuizens' identification documents, and the children's school uniforms and books. She said the occupiers entered the building and stole items.

Six arrested

Occupiers have said they need the land because they can no longer afford to pay rent as they are unemployed. They say the land had been vacant for 23 years and is a safety concern because there is no fence and the grass is long.

But Cooke said the property used to be fenced but the fencing "kept getting ripped down and stolen". She said the land had not been developed because it had been tied up in a deceased estate until 2015.

WATCH: Land occupiers sell plots for a pittance in Cape Town

"Land invasions are illegal no matter how you look at it. Taking what doesn't belong to them makes them no better than the criminals that they complain about," said Cooke.

"Threatening people with stones, guns, sticks, petrol bombs, shovels and pangas is no better than the criminals that they decry," she said.

Six people have been arrested on charges of public violence and an arson case has been opened at Kagiso police station, according to spokesperson Solomon Sibiya.

Efforts to get comment from the land occupiers over the past day have been unsuccessful.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  land

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police investigating death of mother, father and infant in Gauteng

2018-06-02 11:07

Inside News24

 
/Video
WATCH: Goodwood residents experience flooding after heavy overnight rain
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Philadelphia 09:26 AM
Road name: N7

Oudtshoorn 09:24 AM
Road name: N12

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, June 01 2018-06-01 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 