 

Land owners approach court to have trespassers removed

2018-03-29 09:30

Alex Mitchley

The High Court in Pretoria. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp, file)

The High Court in Pretoria. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Following land invasions in Olievenhoutbosch, Midrand, six land owners urgently approached the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for an order that police immediately remove trespassers, after they allegedly failed to respond to complaints from the owners.

Zehir Omar Attorneys represented the applicants on Thursday afternoon and told the court that the Minister of Police, provincial police commissioner and Olievenhoutbosch police station commander had contravened the law when they failed to act against the trespassers.

Zehir Omar said the owners reported that there were trespassers on their properties, but that the police did not even come to the scene.

Omar explained that the applicants wanted an order compelling police to remove the trespassers immediately.

"As soon as a structure has been erected, the person living there has control over the structure," said Omar.

Omar explained that they will no longer be trespassers and will become illegal occupiers who can only be evicted by a court order executed by the sheriff of the court.

Police

Omar also told the court that the City of Tshwane, which was also cited as a respondent, should bear responsibility because they failed to address the needs of "thousands of people living in abject squalor".

"If they (City of Tshwane) took a proactive approach, we would not be in this position.”

Advocate Lerato Maite who represented the Minister of Police, the Olievenhoutbosch station commander and the provincial police commissioner, told the court that officers responded to the complaints by the property owners.

Maite said no delay could be attributed to the police and pointed out that the trespassers came onto the properties in the evening and that the land owners only went to the police the following morning.

She said the trespassers were not there during the day and added that it was not the SAPS' mandate to remove illegal occupiers.

Advocate Kabelo Bokaba, who represented the City of Tshwane, told the court that the municipality was under no obligation to assist with the removal of trespassers.

Bokaba said the City would assist in dealing with evictions but could not be ordered to assist the applicants in preventing trespassers.

"The municipality is only obliged to act where there is unlawful occupation," said Bokaba.

On March 12, a large number of people moved onto privately-owned land in Olievenhoutbosch in Midrand and started marking out pieces of land for the building of structures.

According to Omar, around 1 000 people invaded around 6 000ha of land.

News24 previously reported that police and residents later removed markers in certain areas.

Judge Shahnaz Miah reserved judgment until Friday, March 30.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    pretoria  |  judiciary  |  land

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Allegations of R20m farewell for Ace Magashule should be investigated - Pravin Gordhan

2018-03-29 08:20

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Soweto primary school falling apart – roofs collapsing, toilets broken
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 28 2018-03-28 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 