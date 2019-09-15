Land reform is not just about 'expropriation without compensation' - De Lille

Public
Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille believes South Africans are
being narrow-minded in only focusing on land expropriation without
compensation.
In
an interview with News24, De Lille – who helped draft the country's
Constitution – said people were making a mistake to not fully study the land
commission's report on land reform, and only zoning in on certain aspects of
it.
The
144-page report, released in July, recommends that the state increase funding
for land reform, discourage individuals retaining unproductive land, and change
the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
"Lots
of people have not read [the report] because they’ve only looked for
expropriation without compensation," De Lille said.
"The
whole thing in the country is about expropriation without compensation. How
dumb can you be?"
She
said land reform included restitution, land redistribution, giving people title
deeds, and helping new farmers.
"Let’s
focus on the good things in that report.
"I
think we need to change our communication around land and begin to show South
Africans that land reform means lots more things."
'Under
very, very strict circumstances'
De
Lille, who opposed a change to the Constitution during the 2019 elections, said
more consultation would have to be done before Parliament considered adding
land expropriation without compensation to the Constitution.
"You
must look at that land reform report very carefully because, although they
support expropriation without compensation, they said it must be under very,
very strict circumstances," she added.
"They
even take it further, that that decision can only be taken by a court of
law."
President
Cyril Ramaphosa appointed De Lille as a minister in May – the only opposition
party represented in Cabinet – after her Good party won two National Assembly
seats in the May 8 elections.
The
political party was formed in December, only two months after she resigned as
Cape Town mayor and left her previous political home, the Democratic Alliance
(DA).
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille (James de Villiers, News24)
De
Lille said her reputation preceded her before arriving at the public works
department.
"They
know that I understand the urgency of being in government."
She
said, since arriving, she had tried to restore Batho Pele (people first)
principles which have been lost during years of mismanagement, and had tried to
ensure that the department paid its creditors in time.
Other
short term plans include handing over title deeds to farm owners in Limpopo,
setting up the infrastructure department, and achieving a clean audit.
"I
want to achieve [a clean audit] in this financial year and next financial year,"
De Lille said, adding it was a key performance indicator in the contracts of
the department’s managers.
She
said R430m, identified by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) as being lost to
corruption, also needs to be recovered.
"You
know that... we don’t have the time anymore; even some days I feel tired, but
we don’t have the luxury of time," De Lille said.
"Our
country is on the brink of an economic… no, it’s in an economic crisis.
And so I’m just going to do my bit to try and prevent us going down that cliff."
'Integration
comes when people live together'
It
was an indictment, she said, that 25 years into our democracy the country had
done very little on spatial transformation.
"There
is a young generation that is emerging that [is saying] we should create a
country where they can grow up free, where they can grow up in an integrated
society."
De
Lille said she wanted to use the public works department to help achieve that
integration, by using public land for public good.
"Now,
integration comes when people live together. Integration cannot come when we
still live miles away from each other."
De
Lille, who grew up in rural Beaufort West in the Western Cape, said God and her
love for South Africa helped her get up in the morning.
"I
travel a lot around the world, but every time you come back, you say it's still
the best. Warts and all, it's still the best country.
"And,
you know I am also a strong believer, you know I might not go to church that
often, but I also believe in hope, I believe in prayer, and we must never get
our country to where we give up hope, then we become hopeless and then we’re
going to die."