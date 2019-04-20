 

Land reform report: 'There was no document to sign', says panel chairperson

2019-04-20 18:37

Kaveel Singh

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

There has been no final draft report on SA's much debated land reform issue, the chairperson of the expert advisory panel on land reform said on Saturday.

"The panel is currently finalising its report for consideration by the Inter-Ministerial Committee and The Presidency as planned. Therefore, there is no final draft that has been submitted as a report yet," Chairperson of the expert advisory panel, Dr. Vuyo Mahlati said.

His comments come after AgriSA President Dan Kriek said on Friday that he and at least one other member refused to sign the panel's report owing to - among others - issues it had relating to expropriation without compensation.

Kriek said they had instead released an "alternative report setting out perspectives on land reform based on proven agricultural practice and sustainable economic growth".

Kriek said the alternative report states which proposals and recommendations in the panel's report, are supported and which are rejected.

AgriSA not officially on the panel

Mahlati hit back on Saturday saying AgriSA was not officially on the panel.

"Members of the public and organisations were given an opportunity to submit their inputs. Mr. Dan Kriek, the AgriSA President and Mr. Nic Serfontein are panel members in their personal capacities and not as representatives of AgriSA."

Mahlati said access by AgriSA to confidential panel documents was concerning.

He said they were concerned with the 'AgriSA Minority Report' because it contained and lays claim on content that emanates from panel processes.

READ: Land reform panel recommends sweeping changes to current compensation model in draft report

He added that reports headlined: "Agri SA submits minority report after refusing to sign advisory panel document", were inaccurate, factually wrong and misleading.

"There was no document to sign, and thus no reason to refuse."

The panel on land reform was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide independent advice to the Inter-Ministerial Committee comprised of 11 cabinet ministers.

The panel was expected to submit its report to the Inter-Ministerial Committee by the end of March. However, due to intensive ongoing engagements, the panel was granted an extension.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  land reform  |  land expropriation
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town’s taxi violence - rooted in attempts to govern competition

2019-04-20 17:30

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
It's a good Friday for tonight's Daily Lotto jackpot winner 2019-04-19 22:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 