 

Land: Section 25 amendment won't be passed before elections, MPs agree

2019-03-13 16:15

Jan Gerber

A tractor on a farm.

A tractor on a farm. (City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Ad Hoc Committee to Amend Section 25 of the Constitution has agreed to refer their work to the Sixth Parliament.

The committee met on Wednesday to finalise its report, and ANC MP Vincent Smith suggested that they include the recommendations that the committee would not be able to complete its work by the end of the Fifth Parliament's term, and that the Sixth Parliament be tasked with amending the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

READ: Land: Amending Section 25 a 'great moment in South African history' - Justice Albie Sachs

The committee agreed with the recommendation that it could not complete its work before the National Assembly rises on March 20, ahead of the general elections in May. However, DA MP Annelie Lotriet and ACDP MP Steve Swart indicated that their parties reserved their positions regarding the recommendation that the committee's work be referred to the Sixth Parliament.

The EFF has pushed that the amendment be completed before the end of this parliamentary term. But, on Wednesday, not a single EFF MP attended the meeting, just like at the committee's previous two meetings.

The committee's report will be presented to the National Assembly for deliberation and adoption. 

This was the committee's final meeting.

In its report, the committee also acknowledged the contribution of the "experts" who had made presentations at its previous two meetings.

Former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs was one of these experts, and he said that he was a "little alarmed" when he saw the amendment had to be completed before the end of this term, when he addressed the committee on March 1.

He did, however, support amending Section 25 and described it as a "great moment" in South Africa's history.

MORE: Land: Whatever you decide, it must be reviewable, Albie Sachs tells MPs

At the same meeting, former tourism minister Valli Moosa said that, when the Constitution was drafted, Section 25 wasn't included to protect white people's land ownership. He said it was included after much debate, as one of the most painful things about apartheid was how black people were removed from their land without compensation.

He also called on the committee to ensure that South Africans understood what it was busy with.

At last week's meeting advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said that there was a need to think creatively about land reform, and to think of it "beyond the mantra of expropriation without compensation".

He said, where redistribution had taken place, it had benefitted elites, when it should benefit people who need land.

Advocate Wim Trengove also addressed the committee and said it was safe to assume that white ownership of land was the result of privilege, and therefore the burden to prove the historical landownership rested on white people where it was unclear who originally owned the land.

The committee was established last year after Parliament adopted the report of the Constitutional Review Committee, which recommended that Section 25 should be amended to allow expropriation of land without compensation.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  eff  |  land  |  land expropriation without compensation  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Vadi shuts down several taxi ranks, routes in Soweto over violence between taxi associations

2019-03-13 16:06

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied, Episode 3: Sentenced to 10 years after attacking her would-be rapist
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plattekloof 17:20 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 17:16 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Yay! Daily Lotto gets its first jackpot winner 2019-03-12 21:58 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 