 

Land: The people speak – Black and white welcome at hearings, says Constitutional Review Committee

2018-07-02 16:34

Jan Gerber in Botshabelo

Co-chairperson of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee Lewis Nzimande at a hearing in the Northern Cape last week, flanked by ANC MPs Loyiso Mpumlwana and Nick Koornhof. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Co-chairperson of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee Lewis Nzimande at a hearing in the Northern Cape last week, flanked by ANC MPs Loyiso Mpumlwana and Nick Koornhof. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

All South Africans – black and white – are welcome at the Constitutional Review Committee's public hearings on the amendment of the Constitution's property clause, co-chairperson Lewis Nzimande said on Monday.

This after a speaker at the committee's hearing in Botshabelo in the Free State said the involvement of white people compromises the process. 

"All South Africans are invited to these public hearings, black and white. As a committee we do not share the view that white people are not welcome here," said Nzimande. 

Shortly before Nzimande spoke, a group of white farmers stood up and left to loud cheers by other members of the public.

Shortly after him an EFF supporter, a Mr Wessenaar, said the time for an amendment to section 25 had long passed, and said the matter should not be voted on or debated.

He said white people stole the land.

"We'll take it back with a bazooka!" he said.

"We'll build a Titanic so that they can go back home."

He concluded by saying: "Praise God for the EFF."

Earlier, Francois Wilken of Free State Agriculture asked everyone in the hall not to generalise. He said he had bought his farm in 1994.

"I'm not a land thief."


Most of the speakers supported amending the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation, with many arguments centring on historic dispossession. Several speakers in support of an amendment also mentioned that there were people who own several farms, some of which lie fallow. 

Those arguing against amending the Constitution focused mostly on the importance of title deeds. 

If you really want to transform the agricultural sector, you need to give people title deeds, a young farmer named Lourens Schlebusch told the committee.

"I really do think we need to transform the agricultural sector," Schlebusch said. However, he did not think it was necessary to amend section 25 for this to happen.

To illustrate his point, he told the story of his neighbour and friend, who he referred to as Ntate Chris.

Ntate Chris is the beneficiary of a farm of 100 hectares that the government bought. But he did not receive a title deed. So he could not use it as collateral at banks. 

"No one wants to give him money," Schlebusch said.

DA, farmers against amendment

Eventually, he got a loan from the Land Bank, but it only covered half of the R5m he needed to plant. It also meant that he did not have tractors and enough labourers. 

"If you really want to transform the agricultural sector, give people title deeds."

He said he had a problem with the government owning all the land.

"How are you going to do business with the land?"

Many of the speakers who were for amending the Constitution said they supported the EFF or the ANC, the latter having a more noticeable presence in the first meeting in the Free State than in any of the hearings in the Northern Cape last week. There was also a member of Black First Land First who supported expropriation without compensation.

Members of the DA and farmers spoke against amending the Constitution. 

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  land  |  land expropriation  |  land hearings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Verulam man who allegedly raped 10-year-old girl to call witness who he says can 'prove' his innocence

2018-07-02 16:27

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: 5 rainy weather struggles Capetonians forgot about during drought
 

We think every company should have pawternity leave!

A major pet company has introduced what it calls Pawternity leave – three-day parental leave for employees getting a new puppy or kitten.

 

Paws

Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:33 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 17:27 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 