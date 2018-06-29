 

Land: The people speak – Black farmers need resources to be successful, says land claim beneficiary

2018-06-29 16:52

Alex Mitchley

Members of the public line up in Tzaneen, Limpopo, to participate in the public hearings into the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Members of the public line up in Tzaneen, Limpopo, to participate in the public hearings into the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Land expropriation without compensation will not help black farmers if government doesn't give them adequate financial assistance to farm the land.

"Getting land [without the money to make it productive] is like being poor and getting a Ferrari, you will struggle to buy fuel," up-and-coming black farmer Solly Letsoalo told the Constitutional Review Committee in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Friday.

He was speaking at a public hearing into amending section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

"The resources, the mechanisms to make that land to be workable are not there, that has always been the problem. 

"If the plan is that let us amend section 25 so that we can get land, it's good, but where is the money going to come from?" 

READ: The Land: South Africa Speaks - Limpopo residents say land claims and reform failed

Letsoalo, who obtained his farm through a land claim, was disrupted and heckled throughout his contribution to the review committee. The committee is made up of representatives from various political parties including the EFF's Julius Malema, Cope's Mosiuoa Lekota and the ANC's Refiloe Moremadi Mothapo. 

Those who agreed with Letsoalo's view of not amending the Constitution, but instead dealing with the challenges that have arisen through land reform policies currently in place, were in the minority in Tzaneen. 

Speaking to News24, Letsoalo said section 25 was never a stumbling block to the restitution of land, but that government would rather change the Constitution than face up to the deep-seated issues within land reform.  

"The government has come up with reasons to say it [land restitution] has become impossible. It's not."

He said the government just didn't "want to go deeper into the corruption, into the loopholes of the system that make it impossible for black farmers, or black people" to benefit from land restitution.

He added that one of the issues was the failure of government to provide adequate assistance to enable the success of black farmers. 

"Farming is not just the green crops that you see. Farming is engineering, farming is bookkeeping, accounting. Farming is hard work, it's machinery, farming is chemicals – all of which is expensive," Letsoalo said. 

"If government is failing, say for example, 100 black farmers, now if they have one million black farmers, how will they be able to assist? If they can't deal with the smaller problem in assisting the black farmers, once there are a lot of them where will they get the money?" he asked.

Letsoalo, who owns land just outside of Tzaneen where he grows crops, has been struggling recently because of water shortages and the lack of assistance from government. 

A white conveyancer from Tzaneen who was also against amending the Constitution had similar views to Letsoalo's. He told the commission that the reason so many black farmers weren't successful was not because they couldn't farm, but because they were given farms without operating capital.  

The hearings continue.

Read more on:    land expropriation  |  land hearings  |  land

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman, 21, handed life sentence for decapitating Cape Town pensioner

2018-06-29 16:22

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Advocate Dali Mpofu defends Moyane at SARS inquiry
 

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!

A game of ‘peek-a-boo’ with man’s best friend is taking over the internet in the latest viral craze!

 

Paws

Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Keeping snakes 101
Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 