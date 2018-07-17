 

Land: The people speak - Hearings to resume in the North West

2018-07-17 05:24

Jan Gerber

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

After a breather of about a week, the Joint Constitutional Review Committee is to resume its hearings on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution in Taung, North West on Tuesday.

The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces instructed the committee to establish whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses was necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and to propose constitutional amendments where necessary. 

This after the National Assembly adopted a motion to this effect in February. It has since received more than 700 000 written submissions on the matter.

The deadline for written submissions is long gone, but members of the public still have the opportunity to make their voices heard by attending the hearings.

The committee is expected to visit every province. It has already visited the Northern Cape, Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. 

Not a referendum 

Most speakers thus far support an amendment. However, committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith earlier said in a statement that the process was not a referendum, where it considered how many people were for or against the amendment. Instead, the quality of the arguments would determine the outcome. 

The general thrust of the argument in favour of amending the Constitution was the assertion that indigenous people were dispossessed of their land without compensation, impoverishing the people and destroying their culture and pride. Expropriation without compensation is viewed as a remedy to this. This follows the pattern at previous hearings in the Free State and the Northern Cape.

The argument against an amendment has generally been that it would create economic chaos and threaten food security. It has also been suggested that it is not necessary to amend the Constitution to implement effective land reform.

As the previous hearings, the support for or against the amendment of the Constitution mostly followed racial lines. Most black speakers have expressed their support for an amendment, and most white speakers have been opposed to it.

READ: It's all black and white, there is no grey in expropriation

The support also follows party lines. Speakers belonging to the EFF and ANC supported an amendment, while speakers from the DA, Cope and the FF Plus were against an amendment.

Several of the speakers who said they were affiliated to the EFF also made a point of greeting the EFF members of the committee and thanked the party for driving the issue. This was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Tuesday's meeting is expected to be in the Taung Community Hall and proceedings are to start at 11:00.

On Wednesday, it is expected to be at the Mafikeng Civic Centre, while the committee's other delegation is to have its first hearing in KwaZulu-Natal at the Cecil Emmett Hall in Vryheid.

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  land  |  land expropriation  |  land hearings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mandela's 'long walk to freedom' has just begun: Graca Machel

2018-07-16 22:25

Inside News24

 

/World
WATCH: More than 200 killed in Japan flash floods
 

Our top picks for doggo post of the week

All the best social media shared posts about our favourite furry friends!

 

Paws

Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!
10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:17 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Macassar 19:37 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday July 14 2018-07-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 