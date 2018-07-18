 

Land: The people speak - Mahikeng and Vryheid have their turn to air their views

2018-07-18 05:25

Jan Gerber in Vryheid

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Residents of Mahikeng in the North West and Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal are next on the list of members of the public who will have a chance to air their views on the expropriation of land without compensation on Wednesday.

Two delegations of Parliament's joint constitutional review committee are travelling through the country to gauge whether Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended to allow expropriation without compensation.

The National Assembly and national council of provinces have instructed the committee to establish whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses is necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments. This after the National Assembly passed a motion to this effect in February.

So far, delegations of the committee visited the Northern Cape, Limpopo, the Free State, and Mpumalanga. 

On Tuesday, a delegation was in Taung in the North West.

Oral submissions 

According to a statement from Parliament, the delegation listened to several oral submissions from members of the public, including representatives from farmers' associations, civic organisations, political parties, traditional leaders and ordinary citizens. 

The reflection of Tuesday's hearings showed that the majority of the oral submissions made in Taung were in support of the review of the Constitution, while there were some against.

Co-chairperson of the committee Vincent Smith said: "Once again, the committee has underestimated the interest of the people in this matter.

"The committee was expecting about 300 people and there were more than 1 000 people today, which shows that South Africans are very keen to have their voices heard."

The committee applauded the manner in which the people of Taung tolerated each other during the hearings.

There was complete silence when others spoke against the review of the Constitution and there was no need to ask people not to interrupt a speaker, the statement indicated. The committee was also impressed by the fact that the arguments made showed that people applied their minds, the statement read.

"The engagements are robust as expected because this is a sensitive subject but the committee is comfortable with the quality of the arguments that were presented. We hope that it carries on like this going forward," Smith added.

The meeting in Mahikeng is expected to take place at the Mafikeng Civic Centre and the hearing in Vryheid at the Cecil Emmett Hall.

Both hearings are expected to start at 11:00 and are to be concluded by 16:00.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  pietermaritzburg  |  land  |  land expropriation  |  land hearings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suspended IPID investigator denies offering help to 'Captain KGB' in bail application

2018-07-17 21:54

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Empowerment workshop brings out the Mandela in Cape Town youth
 

Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem

Kim Kardashian is known for her over-the-top lifestyle and crazy spending habits. This may be a little extreme though…

 

Paws

10 tips on exercising your dog
Our top picks for doggo post of the week
Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!
10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 17 2018-07-17 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 