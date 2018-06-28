 

Land: The people speak - Public hearings head to Upington and Mokopane

2018-06-28 08:14

Alex Mitchley and Jan Gerber

(File)

(File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

With the first two public hearings into the possible amendment of section 25 of the Constitution complete, the majority of participants have come out in favour of changing the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation. 

The hearings before the Constitutional Review Committee are expected to resume on Thursday, with one being held in Upington, Northern Cape, and the other in Mokopane, Limpopo. 

On Wednesday Limpopo's first hearing got underway in Mable Hall, where the majority of the public in attendance were in favour of amending section 25. The minority who were against it were heckled by the crowd.

The hearing also took a hostile turn when EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema and Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota got into a heated exchange following claims by Lekota that the process was staged.

Read: The Land: South Africa Speaks – Malema, Lekota in heated argument over 'staged' public hearing

Malema and Lekota confronted each other in a tense standoff in the jam-packed Marble Hall town hall. The crowd showed its support for Malema, repeatedly chanting "Juju", as the EFF leader is affectionately known to his followers. 

Lekota, who was seated next to Malema eventually got up and moved to another seat.

Lekota 'emotional'

After the public hearings ended, Malema told News24 that Lekota believed the entire process was staged because Malema had pointed out people that chairperson Vincent Smith should recognise to make submissions to the committee.

Read more: The Land: South Africa Speaks – EFF's influence felt in Northern Cape

"I said to him 'as a member of Parliament you are allowed to chair, if you think its staged, take a mic and choose people yourself because I also do the same thing. When I see people, I say chair, recognise that person'," Malema said.

Malema added that Lekota was losing the debate on the land question and had become emotional as a result. 

Lekota said that he was unhappy that Malema was telling the chairperson which people to recognise and that those people were given extra time to speak, so he confronted Malema during the sitting. 

"He must not be telling the chairperson who to point at and secondly how long he can talk. He was specifically urging the chairperson to not stop a man who had already gone over his time, because he wanted that man to talk," Lekota said.

On Tuesday, during the Northern Cape's first sitting in Concordia, most participants were initially against amending section 25 but later in the day this trend changed, with many speakers calling on section 25 to be amended and expressing their support for the EFF.

Read more on:    julius malema  |  mosiuoa lekota  |  polokwane  |  land hearings  |  land  |  land expropriation

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Camps Bay murder accused Diego Novella to appear in court for judgment

2018-06-28 07:23

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Footage shows razed, gutted Mpumalanga mall after violent protests
 

Zsa Zsa takes home the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog title!

The paparazzi was in full swing for the World’s Ugliest Dog contest as Zsa Zsa, a rescued English Bulldog from Anoka, Minnesota charmed her way into the judges hearts

 

Paws

Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
What makes adopting an older pet GREAT!
What age should puppies stop chewing shoes?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 