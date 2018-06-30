 

Land: The people speak - Race relations take centre stage in Thohyandou

2018-06-30 19:28

Alex Mitchley in Thohyandou

Members of the public in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, participate in the public hearings into land expropriation without compensation. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Members of the public in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, participate in the public hearings into land expropriation without compensation. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Race relations were placed under the spotlight at the last of the public hearings on land expropriation in Limpopo on Saturday.

Thohyandou was a hot bed of emotion as people ventilated their feelings into whether the Constitution should be amended to allow expropriation of land without compensation.

Winnie Makobo told the Constitutional Review Committee that she supported amending Section 25, claiming white South Africans were not entitled to land because they were "foreigners".

"They came from Europe, they came from England. They are foreigners.

"They claim they are South African, but they are not. They are [from] England, they are Europeans. They must go back to where they come from and we must take our land," she claimed.

"These whites, the way they are, they are heartless".

A young man, who did not identify himself, said that white people never participate in these type of hearings, but that they are here today because they know the importance of the day; losing the land.

'What we do with the land is our probem'

"We don’t have to explain what we will do with the land, what we do with the land is our problem," he said.

"They [black people] must get the land and employ the kids of their current employers."

"We are taking back the land and failure to do so, someone will have to go back to where they belong," he concluded.

Another man, who also did not identify himself, told the committee that white people should be grateful that EFF leader Julius Malema is not "like US President Donald Trump or former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe".

"The white people must be grateful that our CIC (Commander in Chief) is not like Donald Trump and Mugabe [because then] we should be taking the land with immediate effect and by force," he said.

Chairperson Vincent Smith had to tell two participants to speak directly to the committee as they directed their contribution to some of the white people who attended the hearing.

Daniel Ndlovu, who identified himself as an IFP member, told the review committee that people have not been sober in their reasoning for wanting to expropriate land without compensation because they are angry and emotional.

The hearings continue.



