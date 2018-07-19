 

Land: The people speak - Smith gives CRC an 8 out of 10 for public hearings

2018-07-19 09:20

Tshidi Madia and Jan Gerber

Constitutional Review Committee's hearing in Vryheid. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Constitutional Review Committee's hearing in Vryheid. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Eight out of 10 – that is the rating co-chairperson of the Constitutional Review Committee Vincent Smith would give to this committee's public hearings on amending section 25 of the Constitution. 

"I think if we are to rate it on a scale of 10, one not being very satisfactory and 10 being satisfactory, those that I have chaired, I think I'll give an eight," he told News24 on the sidelines of Wednesday's land hearing in Mahikeng. 

"An eight - because the quality of the discussions, or the arguments, have been superior. 

"Number two, I think in all instances we underestimated the interest that South Africans would have wanted to show to come and want to participate. And it has been exemplary in terms of how many people have been here. 

"And the third thing, I think that regardless of the few areas where we have to ask a few people to behave, by and large, people have allowed others to speak even if they like or they don't like [what they had to say]. 

"Yes, there have been incidences where we have to intervene, like today, but it's not a bad thing - it's just people are jumping the queue, not that they are disrupting it. So, I'm not unhappy with what is happening. People want to say their say, of course, we must expect that there will be political bantering, and that we must expect."

READ: Land: The people speak - Mahikeng and Vryheid have their turn to air their views

However, after proceedings on Wednesday, Smith expressed his concern about a lack of tolerance at that particular hearing.

"We expected the hearings to be robust but there is a difference between robust and harassing people who are speaking. So if there is a criticism of this process, it is the fact that the tolerance levels today have not been at the level that they have been," he said, according to a statement.

The committee expressed its concern that some people might have left Wednesday's hearings feeling that they were not allowed the freedom to have their say.

One of the characteristics of the hearings, which saw the committee criss-cross the country from the North West to the Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, to where its two delegations currently are in KwaZulu-Natal and the North West, is how many speakers declare their allegiance to political parties and then recite that party's stance on expropriation without compensation.

'Everybody will get an opportunity'

"We've been very clear about that one. We've asked all political parties, we've asked all civil society organisations, whether it's AfriForum or the churches, to bring their people here, mobilise their people," he told News24. 

"But remember what we have always said: it doesn't help you to give the same argument a hundred times, which seems to be the case, that political parties bring individuals and give them the script.

"That is one argument, it is not a hundred arguments because a hundred people said it. In the long run, they will realise that what they have been doing, counts for one. So I have no problem with that, every time we talk to you guys in the media, we're saying it's not a referendum, it's not about popularity. It's going to be about the essence of the argument." 

Smith's co-chairperson Lewis Nzimande, speaking on the sidelines of Wednesday's hearing in Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal, said he was "quite happy" with proceedings. He's been impressed with the variety of speakers having their voices heard at the hearings, form ordinary members of political parties, to farmworkers.

ALSO READ: Land: The people speak - Mahikeng residents call Lekota a disgrace

"This is a public hearing, everybody will get an opportunity. You've heard people saying: 'I'm an individual, I'm just here to come and call for peace'.

"It's a good sample of the public of South Africa," he said. 

He said some people came and spoke about two things. 

"They say: 'expropriate the land, but I still have an issue of compensation that is outstanding somewhere'. 

"We've explained to them that this process is not linked to the process of their land claims, land disputes or any other programme around redistribution, land restitution or tenure.

"It's to do with the possible amendment, if it's necessary at the end, to amend the Constitution to allow for the effective expropriation without compensation," he said.

Public hearings only the first step

With the majority of speakers calling for expropriation without compensation, it is no wonder EFF chief whip and deputy president Floyd Shivambu is also happy with the process so far.

"So far so good in terms of the submissions made here. The only people that got to oppose the expropriation of land without compensation is predominantly white people who came to protect, of course, their private interests."

UDM MP Mncedisi Filtane said he has heard "some very interesting stories" by people who oppose expropriation without compensation. 

"All of a sudden, people are complaining about millions of rands that will be lost. They are not telling us what they have done with the millions they have made over the hundreds of years," he said. 

"They're not telling us where this land will come from in order for the people to have title deeds."

He said the UDM decided to be very democratic about the issue, saying they support, in principle, the motion. 

"But let's go out and listen to what people want, and what I have heard so far is overwhelming support for expropriation without compensation."

Cope MP Deidre Carter pointed out that the public hearings are only a first step of the process. If the committee decides that the Constitution must indeed be amended, a further process will start. 

"I think this is a 'tick the box' process. I think that at the end of the day, this is a process that is not going to lead to much because a new process will have to be started once the committee decides," she said.

"This is not a referendum, this is not how many yeses or how many no's, it is about the quality of inputs," she said, echoing Smith. 

On Thursday the public hearings will be held at the Rustenburg Civic Centre and the Makhonyeni Hall in Jozini. Both hearings will start at 11:00. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  mahikeng  |  land  |  land hearings  |  land expropriation

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suspect killed in shootout with guards after robbers attack unmarked security vehicle

2018-07-19 09:17

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: SANParks kicks off 100-day celebration of Madiba’s legacy
 

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day

With an abundance of activities to get involved in, why not lend a hand towards animals in need this Mandela day? Here are some ideas of how you can spend your 67 minutes...

 

Paws

Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Our top picks for doggo post of the week
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 18 2018-07-18 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 