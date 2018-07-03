 

Land: The people speak – 'We are not against white people, but the land must be given to black people'

2018-07-03 15:43

Jan Gerber in Welkom

Several black supporters of expropriation of land without compensation extended an olive branch to their white compatriots at the public hearings in the Free State, but remained resolute that section 25 of the Constitution must be amended. 

The very first speaker to address the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) in Welkom on Tuesday lamented that the issue had been racialised and was polarising society.

"It has divided us between white and black," said the speaker, who did not give his name. He supports amending section 25.

Another speaker in support of expropriation without compensation said: "We are not against the white people, but the land must be given to black people."

He said that would restore the dignity of black people.

READ: Land: The people speak – Black and white welcome at hearings, says Constitutional Review Committee

Another speaker, who also did not identify himself, said section 25 in its current form sought to uphold the ramifications of the 1913 Land Act.

"You can't have a lion having a place to sleep, while black people don't have a place to sleep," he said, referring to vast game farms.

"We are not saying white people are irrelevant. They can still come together with us."

The racial divide between black and white that the first speaker referred to was plain to see – all the white participants among the first 20 members of the public given a chance to speak argued against amending section 25.

All the black speakers pleaded for the amendment, bar one – a Cope member. During the Cope member's speech, committee co-chairperson Lewis Nzimande had to ask the public to keep quiet. He was booed when he returned to his seat after speaking.

As has been the trend during the previous public hearings, the general argument in favour of amending the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation was based on the assertion that indigenous people were dispossessed of their land without compensation, impoverishing the people and destroying their culture and pride. Expropriation without compensation is viewed as a remedy to this.

There was also concern about some landowners owning several farms, which aren't all in use, while most black people do not have access to land.

The general argument against amending the Constitution has been that it would create economic chaos, threaten food security. It has also been suggested that it is not necessary to amend the Constitution to implement effective land reform.

Cope and the DA have also said the motion for the amendment is a smokescreen to hide the governing ANC's failures around land reform during the past 24 years.

ANALYSIS: It's all black and white, there is no grey in expropriation

Among the speakers opposing the amendment was a representative of the conservative lobby group AfriForum.

He said private property rights were a universal human right.

He also said the CRC's process around the hearings, in which he and several other representatives from AfriForum have participated since last week, was unfair because they were held at times when working people could not attend. 

The hearings continue.

Read more on:    land expropriation  |  land hearings  |  land

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: 'Polite' robbers strip couple of R1.2m in Rolex watches and jewellery

25 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: 'Polite' robbers strip couple of R1.2m in Rolex watches and jewellery
 

10 things you owe your pet

There’s more to it than just going to the pet shop and getting a puppy or a kitten. You are responsible for your pet’s health, wellbeing and safety.

 

Paws

Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
We think every company should have pawternity leave!
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 