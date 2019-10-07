Langebaan couple tied up, assaulted during home invasion

A couple was attacked in their Langebaan, Western Cape home over the weekend. (iStock)

A Langebaan couple was tied up and assaulted in their home in the early hours of Saturday, with their assailants ransacking their house and escaping from the scene in the family car.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said three unidentified men had gained entry to the house by removing a glass panel in the lounge at around 03:00.

"The suspects injured both victims by assaulting them, and tied their hands behind their backs. The suspects took a television, jewellery, [cellphones] and a white Chevrolet vehicle [in which they left the scene]."

The car was later found abandoned at Saldanha Steel.

"Detectives are following up on all leads. A house robbery case was opened for investigation," Van Wyk said.

No arrests have yet been made.

Tommy Swift, 59, told Netwerk24 their assailants had overpowered them and tied their hands and feet with rags.

His wife, Maureen, had allegedly been repeatedly kicked and punched in the face, while Tommy was stabbed in the head and face with a screwdriver.

He told the publication he had fought back, but stopped when the attackers warned they would kill Maureen.

They were reportedly terrorised for about two hours, with the robbers repeatedly asking where their safe or cash was. They did not have either in the house.

Tommy said their dog had been tied to Maureen's back, with the robbers threatening to slit its throat if she did not tell them their PIN numbers. After the suspects fled, Tommy managed to untie himself and call for help.

