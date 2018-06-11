Langeberg municipality promises full co-operation after Hawks raid

The Langeberg Municipality in the Cape Winelands district of the Western Cape has said it is committed to ensuring good governance and sound financial management, after raids by the Hawks at its offices last week.

Municipal manager Soyisile Mokweni said in a statement that the municipality welcomed the investigation by the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) - also known as the Hawks - as they had already investigated many of the allegations.

"No arrests were made and, to the knowledge of Langeberg Municipality, no charges were laid against any official whose office or house was raided," Mokweni said on Sunday.

"Many of the allegations made and investigated by the DPCI have already been investigated internally and in some cases, the disciplinary procedures are continuing."

Mokweni said in many instances where disciplinary procedures had already been instituted against officials, including senior positions in administration, the allegations had been dismissed.

"We are committed to ensuring good governance and sound financial management and therefore welcome the investigation by the DPCI. We promise our full co-operation as this external investigation is necessary to restore confidence in our administration," Mokweni said.

Clean audit

The Langeberg Municipality recently received its sixth consecutive clean audit, Mokweni said.

"It is this exceptional record and accomplishment we are proud of and would continue to protect and defend jealously by addressing all instances or allegations of corruption and maladministration."

News24 reported last week that the Hawks said it could be more than three months before any arrests were made following a raid at the offices of the Langeberg Municipality on Thursday.

"What will happen between now and when the arrests are conducted is that all the documents that were seized, including electronic devices, will be examined.

"That can take up to a minimum of three months going up," Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said.



