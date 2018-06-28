 

Last-minute bid to save ANC Ekurhuleni regional conference

2018-06-28 19:54

Tshidi Madia

ANC (Gallo Images, file)

ANC (Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC's national dispute resolution committee has been asked to step in and save the party's Ekurhuleni regional conference, following threats from some members to interdict the event.

The region is expected to hold its conference on Friday in Irene in Tshwane, where new leaders are expected to be elected.

Unhappy party members, however, do not want it to proceed, claiming issues which they had raised over processes leading up to the conference have not been dealt with properly.

This fresh threat comes after the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg struck a matter off the roll in which disgruntled members wanted the national executive committee (NEC) to implement what was recommended in a report into the violent "festival of chairs" conference in the Eastern Cape.

The report was compiled by NEC member Sbu Ndebele.

Guidelines and procedures

The same court dismissed an urgent application over the weekend to have last weekend's Limpopo elective conference halted, saying it lacked urgency. 

"The two judgments (sic) in favour of the ANC, show that the measures put in place at its 54th national conference to allow clear avenues for ANC members to resolve their disputes are working," the party's secretary general Ace Magashule said in a statement this week.

READ: ANC 'pleased' with court victories over disgruntled members in KZN and Limpopo

In a letter to the ANC, lawyer Sihle Shamase of Shamase Ramotswedi Attorneys says not everyone in the region was consulted. 

"Our clients dispute that the decision to hold such a conference was taken in good faith, in consultation with members of the various branches and in accordance with the ANC's constitution and supporting guidelines," writes Shamase.

The letter, written on behalf of party member Tsholofelo Kopedi and "others", claims the region failed to comply with the political party's own guidelines and procedures when preparing for elective conferences.

Kopedi refused to comment.

The party members also said they wanted a response from the ANC on Wednesday before considering approaching the High Court to interdict the conference.

ANC regional secretary Theliswa Mgweba confirmed that members from Ekurhuleni had served the governing party with a letter.

'Otherwise we cannot proceed'

Speaking to News24 from a bustling Germiston Civic Centre, where party members were registering for the weekend's elective conference, Mgweba said the national dispute committee was attending to the aggrieved.

"The national dispute committee must resolve all their issues, otherwise we cannot proceed," said Mgweba.

In drawing up a timeline, she said members had not been satisfied with the dispute resolution outcomes, after approaching a conference regional dispute committee.

The regional secretary said a decision had been taken after a meeting between NEC deployees to Gauteng and provincial leaders, that no conferences would take place while there were still outstanding issues.

This was later affirmed by the provincial executive committee and communicated to regional leaders.

"It was agreed that, before we sit, everything must be clarified, all branches must be heard, and all disputes must be entertained," she said.

"Even if it's just one person, they must be heard," added Mgweba.

Read more on:    anc

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The film Inxeba is harmful from a cultural perspective, says judge

2018-06-28 19:21

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Malema and Lekota in heated argument at land hearing
 

Keeping snakes 101

Some of us are dog people, others cat people and then there are those who like reptiles. But before you go out and get yourself a cold-blooded pet these are the things you must know.

 

Paws

Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Zsa Zsa takes home the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog title!
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 21:00 PM
Road name: Marine Drive

Dunoon 18:46 PM
Road name: Malibongwe Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 