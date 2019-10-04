 

LATEST | Malema denies he asked SARS 'rogue unit' boss for help

2019-10-04 15:39

Kyle Cowan

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Getty Images)

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Julius Malema has denied that he asked for help with his taxes or that he accepted the South African Revenue Service's (SARS) version of events regarding the "rogue unit".

On Friday, News24 reported that Malema, through his attorney, once approached the former SARS executive at the centre of the "rogue unit" saga, Johann van Loggerenberg, for help with his tax affairs. 

Malema and Van Loggerenberg also met at The Sheraton hotel in 2010, where the SARS executive attempted to explain in great detail why the narrative in a so-called intelligence dossier Project Snowman, that a rogue unit was operating at the tax service, was false.

During the meeting, Malema was recorded saying he accepted SARS' facts showing that the narrative of the unit was false.

Bombshell affidavit

This was revealed in a bombshell affidavit by Van Loggerenberg, filed as part of an ongoing review application seeking to set aside a Public Protector report which contained the finding that the High-Risk Investigations Unit, later dubbed the "rogue unit", had been established unlawfully.

Responding to News24's report on Friday afternoon, the EFF leader said he called "reluctantly" because he believed News24 on Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan and Van Loggerenberg's "side".

Malema confirmed that he met Van Loggerenberg in 2010, but gave further details about the meeting. He said he had attended a meeting with former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and then commissioner Oupa Magashula.

"I said to them it's wrong to target people based on their political affiliation"

During this meeting, Pillay allegedly took Malema to task for saying that SARS was targeting Zuma loyalists. 

"I said to them it's wrong to target people based on their political affiliation. Pillay said to me that he had helped sort out Zuma's tax affairs, so how could I say they were targeting Zuma people?"

It was after this that Van Loggerenberg met with Malema, he said. Van Loggerenberg allegedly presented Malema with his tax bill before matters surrounding the "rogue unit" were discussed. Malema said he was surprised by these "tricks" and said he believed SARS was trying to intimidate and silence him. 

"That's how they survived," he said. "But I told them to fuck off, that if there was issues with my tax they should send me a letter."

Malema denied that he ever told Van Loggerenberg he accepted SARS' version about the unit. He also challenged Van Loggerenberg to release the "illegal" recording of the meeting.

Belinda Walter

Van Loggerenberg also revealed in his affidavit that State Security Agency (SSA) triple agent and one-time tobacco industry attorney Belinda Walter, who is regarded as someone at the centre of the "rogue unit" narrative, registered the trademark of the EFF logo. Van Loggerenberg also questioned why Malema sought to downplay his relationship with Walter.

She is regarded as being at the centre of allegations that the "rogue unit" existed at SARS under Van Loggerenberg, as her complaint over his alleged impropriety shortly after his decision to end their relationship led to wide-ranging investigations that sought to unearth allegations of covert activities by the unit.

Malema told News24 he met her once at the behest of the owner of cigarette manufacturer Carnilinx, Adriano Mazzotti, at the Da Vinci hotel in Sandton.

"I told Mazzotti to play very far from her"

"After the meeting I told Mazzotti to play very far from her. It was clear to me she was a woman that worked without principles."

He denied that Mike Peega, a member Special Projects Unit - was ever his bodyguard. Peega he said, was Fikile Mbalula's bodyguard.

News24 previously reported that the Project Snowman dossier was authored by Peega, who was fired from SARS in 2008 following his arrest for rhino poaching.

Peega had also moonlighted as a bodyguard for Malema, News24 reported.

Read more on:    eff  |  sars  |  julius malema  |  johann van loggerenberg  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AS IT HAPPENED | All provinces declined in dairy farming, Thabethe tells #StateCaptureInquiry on Estina investigation

2019-10-04 09:55

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Another trio wins Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-10-03 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 