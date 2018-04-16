Latest murder takes Glebelands Hostel deaths to 5 this year

What To Read Next

A 29-year-old man was found stabbed to death at Glebelands Hostel on Monday, in what is the fifth killing there this year.

Community activist Vanessa Burger said the latest incident meant that there had now been 107 killings at the hostel since 2014. This translates into 2.2 deaths per month.

Burger testified at the Moerane Commission, which was set up to investigate political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

A detailed report from the commission is expected to be released this month.

Burger said the man, Lwando Gladine, was stabbed at 03:00 after visiting Chief's Tavern with a friend.



Gladine was a resident of Block 53.

"After leaving the tavern… he went to Block 55, where he was stabbed to death," she said.



Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident, adding that a case of murder had been opened at the Umlazi police station.

He said that, while no arrests had been made, provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa had recently stepped up patrol efforts.

"The Acting Provincial Commissioner has directed that the station commander at Umlazi step up crime prevention operations at all hostels in the Umlazi precinct focusing on legal, as well as illegal, liquor outlets in and around these hostels.

"We have taken note of a number of stabbing incidents that occurred at various hostels in Umlazi over this weekend. There is no concrete information at this stage, however, there are strong indications that ... alcohol could be a contributing factor."

Burger welcomed the police's efforts in relation to Glebelands.

"(The) police response to the (latest) Glebelands murder has been excellent so far. Detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team investigating Glebelands murders visited the community yesterday and reassured family members that arrests are imminent."

Last week, five of seven men arrested for a series of hits at the hostel appeared in the Durban Regional Court.

The accused who applied for bail are police sergeant Bhekukwazi Louis Mdweshu, 27, Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) employee Ncomecile Matlala Ntshangase‚ 34‚ Eugene Wonderboy Hlophe‚ 45‚ Mbuyiselwa Mahliphiza Mkhize‚ 28‚ and Vukani Mcobothi‚ 25.

