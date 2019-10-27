 

Laudium residents furious as water restrictions over Diwali enter 4th day

2019-10-27 15:25

Jenna Etheridge

File photo: Gift of the Givers handing out water. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Residents in Laudium and surrounding areas were furious as they entered a fourth day without water on Sunday, amid Diwali celebrations.

Ward 61 councillor Farouk Essop said the taps were completely dry and had been that way since Wednesday evening.

"The City has messed-up the Diwali celebrations of the Hindu community which is today. We are fed-up of the lies and the blame game."

"Residents are fed-up and again threatening to take to the streets," he said.

He apparently later received a message from Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa confirming that the reservoir was picking up slowly after an outlet had been opened but restricted.

Mokgalapa said on Saturday that the heat wave in Gauteng had contributed to much faster depletion of water than anticipated and reservoirs were running dry across the city.

On Saturday night, Mokgalapa tweeted: "Laudium reservoir was restricted at 80% so that the networks could remain active. Unfortunately water that comes in goes out immediately so the reservoir has not recovered. The reservoir has now been shut-off completely so that it can recover overnight."

Earlier this week, Rand Water implemented stage 2 water restrictions across the City.

"During this period, consumers will experience low pressure. However, with the current heat wave which has increased the demand, it has become imperative for Rand Water to implement further more stringent restrictions across the whole distribution network to try and curb the demand as the reservoirs are continuing to drop," it said at the time.

The system had been under pressure since last month when two purification plants failed to due power failure as a result of veld fires.

The situation was exacerbated by the malfunctioning of a valve at one of the utility’s pumping main from the Zuikerbosch purification station, resulting in an 18-hour emergency shutdown almost two weeks ago.

Rand Water urged Tshwane residents and businesses to tighten up efforts to conserve water.

Activist Yusuf Abramjee said volunteers were continuing to supply water in containers and also bottled water to thousands of residents.

Minister of Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, was on Monday expected to brief media on urgent measures to address water challenges across the country.

She would be joined by officials from the water and sanitation department, Rand Water and Gauteng municipality.

