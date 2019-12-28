 

Law enforcement officer dies in accidental shooting incident in Hermanus

2019-12-28 15:37

Vanessa Banton

Damian Coert died following a shooting accident. (Overstrand municipality via Facebook)

A law enforcement officer, who worked for the Overstrand Municipality, died on Saturday morning after his life-support system was switched off on Friday. 

According to Netwerk24, 32-year-old Damian Coert was conducting a patrol in Hermanus with his colleague on Thursday, December 26, when a gun in the vehicle went off, hitting him. 

The municipality announced his death in a statement on its Facebook page. 

"He will be remembered for his shy smile and uplifting spirit. Our thoughts and prayers are with his dad David and Mom Esmeralda and the Coert family and friends during this difficult time. Go well our friend and colleague - may your beautiful soul rest in peace," the statement read. 

Overstrand's municipal manager, Coenie Groenewald, told Netwerk24 that investigations were underway into what happened but described the incident as an accident. 

According to Die Burger, Western Cape police have not identified Coert's colleague who was already appeared in court on an attempted murder charge. 

The municipality said that details of Coert's funeral and memorial services will be communicated in due course.

