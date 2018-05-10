 

Law must take its course with Manana - Mokonyane

2018-05-10 17:20

Jan Gerber

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane addresses the media during an update on the status of the country's water and the recent drought. (Lisa Hnatowicz, Gallo Images, Beeld, file)

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said on Thursday that Cabinet condemned violence against women, including a recent alleged incident involving ANC MP and national executive member Mduduzi Manana.

Manana is accused of shoving his domestic worker down the stairs. He has denied the allegation.

Mokonyane presented a briefing on Wednesday's Cabinet meeting to the media on Thursday morning.

She said while Cabinet did not discuss "Manana as an individual", his alleged actions were condemned in the broader sense.

"Cabinet reiterates its condemnation of violence against women and children, and calls on all of us in our respective formations to take a stand in stopping violence against women, children and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities," she said.

"It is the duty of every South African to educate one another on the rights of women and children, and on the various recourse mechanisms that exist to help victims of violence."

'Everyone has a role to play'

She said Cabinet welcomed the South Gauteng High Court's decision to sentence convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe to 32 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena. 

"Other cases such as the discovery of the body of 10-year-old Katlego Joja in Mamelodi West, east of Pretoria, and the killing of Zolile Khumalo, [allegedly] by a former student, at the Mangosuthu University of Technology in Durban is testimony to the continuing challenges we face as a nation. Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the Joja and Khumalo families."

She said everyone in society had a role to play in stopping these crimes.

"Cabinet also encourages victims to report these heinous crimes to law enforcement authorities, who must investigate allegations of GBV (gender-based violence) and act firmly within the ambit of the law to ensure that justice is served."

In September last year, Manana was convicted on three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

The charges relate to the assault of three women at Cubana in Fourways, on August 6, 2017, which was filmed and went viral on social media, sparking a national outcry for his arrest.

Manana 'not exempt'

In the latest incident, it is alleged that Manana shoved his 53-year-old domestic worker, Christine Wiro, down the stairs at the weekend. 

Manana said in a statement that the "new allegations levelled against me are both unfortunate and malicious".

Asked if Cabinet discussed the allegations against Manana, Mokonyane said: "Cabinet did not discuss Mduduzi Manana as an individual."

She said the meeting discussed gender-based violence in broad terms. 

"Yes, we must condemn his act," she said. "We hope the law will take its course." 

She said Cabinet's condemnation of gender-based violence includes "actions similar to those done by" Manana. 

"It has been condemned within the broader statement," she said.

"He's not exempt from what we think should happen to alleged perpetrators."

