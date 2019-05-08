Lawyers offer free help to security guard run over by motorist in Stellenbosch

Two lawyers have raised their hands to offer their expertise for free to the security guard who was recently run over at a shopping centre in Stellenbosch.

Advocate Andre Bezuidenhout, who is a Stellenbosch resident, expressed his shock on Wednesday over the incident which happened at Die Boord just over a week ago.

A 38-year-old man has since handed himself over to police and faces an attempted murder charge.

"I think everybody in Stellenbosch is just outraged as to the audacity of this motor vehicle driver to have committed this insane act," said Bezuidenhout, who practices from Pitje Chambers in Johannesburg and is a member of the Johannesburg Bar.

"We are shocked by this conduct, to act this callous in open daylight... [it's] total disrespect of a human being, for life and for pedestrians."

Bezuidenhout and Basil de Sousa, of Abrahams & Gross Attorneys, were offering their services pro bono for "defenceless people against such reprehensible conduct".

De Sousa said the incident was "absolutely crazy" and he could not believe a person could act that way towards another.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the driver of a white bakkie can be seen talking to the security guard outside a shopping complex.

The guard gestures to the driver to not drive in his intended direction, seemingly indicating that it was a one-way.

Guard discharged from hospital

The interaction goes on for a few seconds, before the driver runs over the security guard in full view of the people in the parking lot.

One onlooker tried to stop the vehicle, which can be seen speeding off, leaving the guard motionless on the ground.

Police said on Tuesday that the guard had been taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

"According to reports, the complainant, who is a security officer, was on duty in the parking area and directed traffic. He directed the vehicle that was driving in the wrong direction to turn around," said Captain FC Van Wyk on Tuesday.

Ipic Group, which owns Die Boord shopping centre, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The lawyers do not yet have instructions, but have passed on their offer of assistance to a colleague of the affected guard.

When Bezuidenhout asked whether the guard needed medical support, he was told that he had been discharged from hospital, but was traumatised.