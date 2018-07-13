'Leads' provided to kidnapped businessman's family prove fruitless

It has been almost a week since Parow businessman Liyaqat Parker went missing and despite assistance by the public and police, he is still not home.

Five unknown and armed men apparently kidnapped him at his business in N1 City, Cape Town on Monday.

A source close to the investigation previously told News24 that the kidnappers had demanded 50 Bitcoin, about R4.3m. Bitcoin is a global cryptocurrency which is difficult to trace.

But attorney Walid Brown, who spoke on behalf of the family, said: "As far as I know, they have not yet been contacted by the kidnappers.

"There have been a number of people who have contacted us claiming to have leads, but the police have not yet been able to verify any solid leads."

Chronic medication

Western Cape police said there were no new developments to report. Their investigation is continuing.

Parker's family appealed for him to be released unharmed before his health deteriorates.

Brown said he required chronic medication and had some health issues "as most elderly do".

Sources who have links to Crime Intelligence suspect that the same syndicate is involved in a recent spate of kidnappings of businessmen because of their modus operandi.

It is also suspected to have foreign links and fingers have been pointed at Mozambique.



