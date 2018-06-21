 

'Learn to read better' - De Lille, Steenhuisen in Twitter spat

2018-06-21 20:51

Paul Herman

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. (Paul Herman, News24)

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. (Paul Herman, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and DA chief whip John Steenhuisen have found themselves exchanging words over Twitter, following comments Steenhuisen allegedly made in the Cape Times.

On Thursday, De Lille posted an "open letter" to Steenhuisen following an article published in the Cape Times on Wednesday entitled, "Steenhuisen admits De Lille blunders".

The chief whip was campaigning in Durban when he said the party had learnt lessons and made mistakes in dealing with the unprecedented fallout with their once-favoured mayor.

"With reference to your comments quoted in the Cape Times story... I respectfully request that you provide me with hard evidence of the following which you have accused me of:

"Protecting maladministration; misconduct; dereliction of duty; lying to council; hurting the DA brand and ruining relations in the DA team."

De Lille said it was well known that she had asked the party "repeatedly" for evidence related to the allegations against her.

'Nobody else's business'

She has requested they be submitted to both the Western Cape High Court in her application for the review of the report Steenhuisen compiled against her on behalf of the party and tabled before her disciplinary hearing.

ALSO READ: De Lille v DA: Status quo remains as judgment reserved until end of June

"Sadly, however, the party has refused to provide the evidence to me and my lawyers so that we can deal with it publicly and in the disciplinary proceedings.”

Next Thursday, she would ask the Western Cape High Court to compel the party to do so, she said.

"For reasons which I cannot fathom, the party is again spending thousands and thousands of rands in opposing my court application, and it is likely to contend yet again that the party's affairs are private and confidential and nobody else's business.

"This stance obviously contradicts the professed intention to hold me and others accountable."

She finished by signing the open letter "Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town".

'Learn to read'

Steenhuisen however responded on Twitter. He lambasted De Lille, pointing out that he did not repeat any of the charges against her in the article cited.

Rather, the article merely repeated what the party, and not he, had accused her of previously.

"You must learn to read a little better as to what is in quotation marks and what is not (much like your arms deal 'dossier', your charge is all hat, no cattle!)" he said, referring to De Lille's famous dossier exposing corruption in the arms deal, and criticism that it was "illegible".

"But while we at it, can you answer this: Did you or did you not send the SMS to Cllr Limberg? (simple yes or no will do)," he chirped, referring to another accusation against De Lille.

De Lille was accused by mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg of sending an "inappropriate" SMS, allegedly asking Limberg to give Achmat Ebrahim a high score in his then-interview for City manager in 2016.

De Lille has also asked to answer to this in an open disciplinary hearing, saying she had never seen the SMS until recently.

Steenhuisen dismissed De Lille's request for evidence as "fake news", repeating that he was not quoted saying "anything of the sort".


He then mocked her for sending an open letter to him when she had in fact blocked him from Twitter, posting a screengrab.

He finished by defending his party to another user, who had accused the DA of becoming untrustworthy.

"'Untrustworthy' is sweeping allegations and problems under the carpet hoping they will go away. Confronting them and holding your own accountable in the same way you hold others is called consistency."

Court judgment next week

De Lille and her party will be in court next week to finally hear judgment in her case for the review of the party's determination to strip her of her membership, and thus her mayorship.

She was temporarily reinstated by the court last month, pending the full review of her case.

A victory for De Lille will see her return to her position in council permanently, albeit with significantly curtailed powers, after the council voted to strip her of all but two of her duties in May.

READ MORE: DA can't get it right, 'so you want us to pull the trigger on De Lille?'

If De Lille returns, the DA will likely have to reopen the stalled disciplinary proceedings against her.

If De Lille is unsuccessful, she has indicated she will take the matter to the country's highest courts.

The court could also opt to rule on the procedural elements of the case only, and then order the parties to come to a mutual agreement, leaving the courts out of political decisions.

A full Bench of the High Court took exception to being asked to intervene in political matters where procedures were allegedly not followed.

"Must I do the job of the DA's federal executive or federal legal commission?" Judge Andre Le Grange asked at the hearing.

Read more on:    da  |  patricia de lille  |  john steenhuisen  |  cape town  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Please don't destroy what we're trying to build' - Stellenbosch municipality manager begs protesters

2018-06-21 20:32

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa laments cruelty and brutality SA women endure
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 20 2018-06-20 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 