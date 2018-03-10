 

Learner, taxi driver killed in Dutwya accident

2018-03-10 12:05

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

East London – A 17-year-old female learner and a 27-year-old taxi driver were killed, and 12 other learners seriously injured, following a taxi accident on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson, Captain Jackson Manatha said the accident happened near Mbewuleni Village, Dutywa along the R408 road, late on Friday evening, while the taxi was transporting learners from Ngcobo to Willowvale.

Manatha said both the learner and driver were declared dead at the scene of the accident, while the other 12 injured learners were rushed to Butterworth Hospital.

The names of the deceased were being withheld until their next of kin have been informed.

He said the cause of the accident was not known, but police were investigating and a case of culpable homicide had been opened.


