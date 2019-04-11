Eldorado Park learners arrested for allegedly selling live ammunition at school

Three learners have been arrested for allegedly selling live ammunition on school premises in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg during raids conducted by the SAPS.

Speaking to DRUM, Brigadier PH Van Dyk from the Eldorado Police station confirmed that the SAPS have been conducting weekly raids at all the high schools in the area after a recent drug abuse outbreak.

"Raids are being conducted at all the schools on a weekly basis. These raids are part of the police station’s mandate for this year in partnership with the Department of Education as well as other stakeholders."

Van Dyk also explained the procedure followed when learners are arrested during the raids.

"When a learner (from the age of 10) is arrested in a raid, it is the police’s responsibility to drive the learner to the station where they will be charged.

However, the learner will be left in the care of their parents and not be held in a cell. The learner will then appear in court where the judge will make a decision."



Two other learners were arrested after being found in possession of a fake firearm and another for being in possession of/dealing of an illegal substance.

Wine, cigarettes, knives, lighters and dangerous weapons are some of the items that were seized during the raids.

