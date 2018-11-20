Legal battles far from over for former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng says his court battles are far from over.

Motsoeneng spoke to News24 after the Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal against an order finding him liable for the legal costs stemming from the 2016 ban on the broadcasting of protest action. The ban led to eight journalists being fired after they protested against Motsoeneng's decision.

He vowed to challenge any court ruling against him up to the highest court in the land.

Respect court rulings

"My view is that the Constitutional Court is the highest court in the land. I respect their ruling and will abide by its ruling. As a person who has an ambition to lead in the country, I must lead by example. It is not about my feelings. It is about respecting the court," he said.

Motsoeneng promised to reveal his future plans before the end of December.

He said he was also challenging a CCMA ruling against him, which was related to his bid to get back his job. He plans to take the decision on review to the Labour Court.

"To be honest, I will fight any [court] matter until it reaches the Constitutional Court. I will not stop [fighting] against any ruing by any court. I will challenge every case depending on its merits. Remember, I also get advice from my legal team. If they consider taking the matter up to another court, we will do so.."

Motsoeneng refused to disclose who was funding his legal battles. He simply replied that he worked at the SABC for many years.

Life is good

"Life is good. Problems makes you a better person. Whenever I am faced with problems I excel. I don't hold any grudges. Not all people are against me. If 50 people are against me, 50 others will like me."

"[The court battle] is a test of life. For me to lead, I must pass tests. I can't wait for the Labour Court to conclude before I start something new. The case can drag for over two years and I won't wait for that. I need to do so more new stuff. My future is in my hands," he said.

