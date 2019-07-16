 

Lenasia high school shooting: 3 pupils face charges of attempted murder

2019-07-16 15:52

Ntwaagae Seleka

Two pupils were shot and injured outside M.H Joosub Secondary School in Lenasia.

Two pupils were shot and injured outside M.H Joosub Secondary School in Lenasia. (Ntwaagae Seleka)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng police have arrested three high school pupils and confiscated a loaded firearm after they allegedly shot and injured two other pupils at MH Joosub Secondary School in Lenasia, Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened outside the school at around 07:00.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the three pupils, aged between 14 and 17, were detained at the Lenasia police station on charges of attempted murder and the possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

Dlamini added one of the victims, aged 19, was being treated at a local hospital.

"The pupil was shot and wounded in his right leg below the knee and another pupil, aged 18, sustained a flesh wound on his leg. A 7.65 pistol with six rounds of ammunition was seized at the home of one of the suspects," said Dlamini.

Police are also investigating what triggered the incident.

Dlamini said they suspected one of the suspects was playing with a firearm when a shot went off, injuring the two victims.

"When the police investigated, they discovered the firearm was in possession of one of the three boys before the shot was fired.

"One of the suspects fled the scene with the firearm and the police tracked him down to his parents' house, where the firearm was found."

Dlamini said the police have established the firearm belonged to the father of one of the detained pupils.

"His father will be investigated to establish his fitness to possess a firearm," he added.

READ: Two Johannesburg high school pupils in hospital after shooting in Lenasia

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi welcomed the arrest of the suspects.

"We welcome the arrest of the implicated learners. This is a sign of the co-operation agreement with the police to attend to these kinds of acts occurring close to our schools. We have sent our psycho-social unit to support the staff and learners at the school, including the victims and their families.

"The level of violence in and around our schools is of grave concern. The SGB [school governing body] will institute disciplinary procedures and communicate with all affected stakeholders," said Lesufi.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  education  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

I did not consult the Gupta family before any Cabinet reshuffle - Zuma

54 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Monday for five Daily Lotto players 2019-07-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 