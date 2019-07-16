Lenasia high school shooting: 3 pupils face charges of attempted murder

Two pupils were shot and injured outside M.H Joosub Secondary School in Lenasia. (Ntwaagae Seleka)

Gauteng police have arrested three high school pupils and confiscated a loaded firearm after they allegedly shot and injured two other pupils at MH Joosub Secondary School in Lenasia, Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.



The incident happened outside the school at around 07:00.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the three pupils, aged between 14 and 17, were detained at the Lenasia police station on charges of attempted murder and the possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

Dlamini added one of the victims, aged 19, was being treated at a local hospital.

"The pupil was shot and wounded in his right leg below the knee and another pupil, aged 18, sustained a flesh wound on his leg. A 7.65 pistol with six rounds of ammunition was seized at the home of one of the suspects," said Dlamini.

Police are also investigating what triggered the incident.

Dlamini said they suspected one of the suspects was playing with a firearm when a shot went off, injuring the two victims.

"When the police investigated, they discovered the firearm was in possession of one of the three boys before the shot was fired.

"One of the suspects fled the scene with the firearm and the police tracked him down to his parents' house, where the firearm was found."

Dlamini said the police have established the firearm belonged to the father of one of the detained pupils.

"His father will be investigated to establish his fitness to possess a firearm," he added.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi welcomed the arrest of the suspects.

"We welcome the arrest of the implicated learners. This is a sign of the co-operation agreement with the police to attend to these kinds of acts occurring close to our schools. We have sent our psycho-social unit to support the staff and learners at the school, including the victims and their families.

"The level of violence in and around our schools is of grave concern. The SGB [school governing body] will institute disciplinary procedures and communicate with all affected stakeholders," said Lesufi.

