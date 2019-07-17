Lenasia high school shooting: Father who owns gun in dock as 3 teens face attempted murder charges

Two pupils were shot and injured outside M.H Joosub Secondary School in Lenasia. (Ntwaagae Seleka)

The case of three teenagers, who attend MH Joosub Technical Secondary in Lenasia, has been rolled over to Thursday pending a social worker's assessment report and a preliminary inquiry.



According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane the trio, aged 14, 15 and 17, appeared briefly in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

They are also expected to get legal representation.

Two pupils were rushed to hospital after they were shot and wounded outside the school, News24 reported on Tuesday. The incident happened at around 07:00.

The three teenagers were arrested following the incident.

Mjonondwane said the 14-year-old faced a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, while the other two faced charges of attempted murder and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

While the teens made their appearance, the 50-year-old father of one them, who owned the firearm, also appeared on a charge of the negligent loss of a gun.

His case was postponed to August 30 for further investigation, Mjonondwane said.

One parent, Jayseelan Subban, told News24 on Tuesday that he had been preparing to go to work when he heard the news.

"My sister-in-law called me [and said] that there was a shooting incident at my son's school, and I rushed here.

"I came to find out what happened, and I am taking my son home. I don't know what will happen later," said Subban.

News24 previously reported the police were also investigating what triggered the incident.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said they suspected one of the suspects was playing with the firearm when a shot went off, injuring the two victims.

