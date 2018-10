What To Read Next

The chairperson of the Lawley Taxi Association was shot dead at Sheffield Plaza in Lenasia South on Thursday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed the incident to News24.

"Three suspects armed with high-calibre rifles fired several rounds, killing the man and wounding a passer-by."

The wounded woman was taken to hospital.

Her condition was unknown.

Dlamini told News24 that no arrests had been made yet. Cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened.

"We don't know what the motive for the killing was."

On Sunday, two bystanders were shot and wounded when two groups of people opened fire on each other at the Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town.



Earlier this year, 11 people were shot dead in an ambush shooting on the R74 in KwaZulu-Natal in an incident of taxi violence.

Dlamini said police were investigating the latest incident.

