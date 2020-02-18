 

Lengthy jail terms for KZN men who burnt man alive in fight over girlfriend

2020-02-18 15:35

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three men have been sentenced to lengthy terms of imprisonment for burning a KwaZulu-Natal man alive after they discovered that he had a relationship with one of their girlfriends, according to police.

Sphamandla Nelson Nxumalo, 29, was sentenced to 25 years in jail for murder and 12 years for robbery last week. His accomplices, Lindokuhle Jonas Nkosi, 22, and Andile Mzala Dlamini, 27, were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years for robbery.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court ordered that the sentences should run concurrently.

Nhlonipho Madinane, 34, was still alive when the men set him alight on November 12, 2018 while he was still alive.

"The body of a man was found along the old Iscor Road, near a farm at Utrecht, severely burnt. His legs and hands were tied up [and] his mouth was gagged," KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

She said a team of Utrecht detectives and the Amajuba Task Team identified the perpetrators and arrested them in Madadeni and Utrecht.

'Tied up with a hose pipe'

Gwala said that during the course of the police investigation, it was established Madinane had been drinking with two of the accused between Madadeni and Utrecht "when they turned against Madinane and strangled him".

They drove to a farm where they met the other accused.

"They tied him up using a hose pipe and curtains to gag his mouth. They drove to a service station in Utrecht where they bought petrol using the deceased's cash and drove back to the farm where they set him alight."

She said they robbed him of his vehicle and other items, including a laptop, tablet, cellphone and money.

"The accused sold the cellphones and took the vehicle to Vlakfontein where it was sold to an unknown male. The post mortem established that the deceased was still alive when he was burnt."

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN disaster teams on high alert ahead of heavy rains

14 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Malema, Steenhuisen debate Ramaphosa's SONA in Parliament
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town CBD 15:24 PM
Road name: Christiaan Barnard Street Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 15:24 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
No blue Monday for four Daily Lotto players 2020-02-17 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 