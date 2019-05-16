 

Lengthy postponement as cops probe cellphone activity of Irish charity worker's alleged murderer

2019-05-16 21:28

Tammy Petersen

Outstanding DNA and blood spatter analysis along with a report on the cellphone activity of Mitspa Onyoka, accused of murdering Irish charity worker John Curran, meant the case had to be postponed again.

Onyoka appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where he informed the court that he had appointed a new lawyer.

Prosecutor Adiel Jansen told Magistrate Greg Jacobs a lengthy postponement was required to finalise the outstanding reports.

Onyoka is accused of murdering Curran at a high-security apartment complex in Buitengracht Street, in the Cape Town CBD, last November.

The Weekend Argus reported previously that Curran had met Onyoka on gay dating app Grindr. He was captured on CCTV footage taking a lift to Curran's flat the day before the Irishman's body was found.

A domestic worker made the gruesome discovery the next day.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the charity worker was found in a pool of blood. There were open wounds on his head and face.

Believed to hail from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Onyaka's application for bail has been delayed in the past when the department of Home Affairs submitted to the court that they had no record of him being in the country after 2015.

Shortly before his death, Curran had completed a tenure as director of education for Mellon Educate in South Africa.

The case was postponed to August 15.

