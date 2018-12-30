 

Lennit Max ditches 'self-serving' DA to join the ANC

2018-12-30 17:46

Jeanette Chabalala

Lennit Max. (Peter Abrahams)

Lennit Max. (Peter Abrahams)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former DA Western Cape MPL Lennit Max has resigned from the party with immediate effect and has now joined the ANC.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Max said: "I have decided that enough is enough and I can no longer be associated with a political party such as the DA, which regards political agendas, personal egos and self-interest as more important than the lives of our people."

"It is clear that the people of the Western Cape are good enough only to serve as voting fodder for the DA, but not deserving of a safe environment to live in.

"As a result, I am resigning as a member of the DA with immediate effect. I’m taking out membership of the ANC," he said.

Max, who is also the former provincial police commissioner, was appointed as special advisor to Police Minister Bheki Cele in July. 

New normal

Max said the ANC under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa was the "only party that can turn around the situation in South Africa", adding that Ramaphosa was "busy establishing a new normal" of placing South Africans first. 

"It is clear to me that President Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership want to ensure that South Africa is better tomorrow than it is today. It is, therefore, now more than ever before, time for good men and women to lend a hand to assist the President and the ANC make South Africa work.

"The President has a vision and already set the direction on how South Africa will be governed after the 2019 elections," he said.

Three years ago, Max lost the battle to run the DA in the Western Cape when almost 70% of the delegates charged with choosing a new leader voted for Patricia De Lille, News24 previously reported. 

He also recently lost the same position to Bonginkosi Madikizela in October 2017, when the party voted to replace De Lille.

Before joining the party, he was the provincial police commissioner between 1999 and 2003 and has a variety of qualifications in policing and law.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  lennit max
NEXT ON NEWS24X

City of CT to act against security company, #ReclaimClifton protesters

2018-12-30 16:17

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters #ReclaimClifton as sheep slaughtered on beach
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hout Bay 14:19 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Kommetjie 14:17 PM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 29 December Lottery draw 2018-12-29 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 