Lerato Sengadi details marital woes with HHP in court papers

Details of Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo's struggle with depression and drug abuse have emerged in a court application his customary wife, Lerato Sengadi, lodged to interdict his funeral.

The application was heard in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

In papers before the court, Sengadi said: "Jabba has a history of depression and addiction. Throughout the years I supported him and tried to persuade him to submit himself to rehabilitation [but] to no avail."

She said she registered him as a beneficiary and spouse on her medical aid so that he would receive the best care if he agreed to rehabilitation.

Sengadi said she and the rapper had a customary marriage on February 28, 2016 but added that the Tsambo family did not recognise her as his wife and that she had not been allowed to be involved in any of his funeral arrangements.

She also wrote that HHP expressed that he wanted to be buried in Johannesburg.

Read: Lerato Sengadi remembers HHP: 'Our love is one written about in novels, sang about in songs, and acted out in movies'

Sengadi also said she caught the Bosso Ke Mang hitmaker cheating on her with another woman.

"During that time, I contacted Jabba via FaceTime, which includes visual communication and noticed that Jabba was in bed with another woman. I noticed from Jabba's demeanour that he was under the influence of drugs as he couldn't be bothered by the fact that he had been caught out and I was seriously upset and distressed in finding him in this compromising position," Sengadi said.

"I immediately left the matrimonial home, taking the same luggage I had brought back from Malaysia and went and stayed with a friend temporarily."

In a statement, Nkululeko Ncana, the family's media representative, said lawyers were dealing with the matter and that he believed justice would be served.

Also read: HHP’s last note to dad

"As law-abiding citizens, we have full confidence in our courts and believe that a reasonable outcome in the interest of justice will be arrived at," Ncana said.



He also said the family would not comment on Sengadi's claims in her affidavit, saying that they were intended to tarnish the deceased rapper's image.

"In the immediate, we will not be responding to Ms Sengadi's outrageous and sensational claims contained in her founding affidavit, which seek to impugn the good image and person of Jabba," he said.

Ncana also accused Sengadi of being insensitive and of telling lies.