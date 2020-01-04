 

Lesotho diplomats allegedly involved in reselling duty-free alcohol in SA - report

2020-01-04 21:00
Alcohol. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Alcohol. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cash-strapped Lesotho diplomats are allegedly reselling duty-free alcohol in South Africa and Lesotho, according to a report on Saturday.

Lesotho's Consul General Majoro Mohapi told EWN that due to shortages in staff salaries, some had resorted to reselling alcohol that they bought duty free.

He added that these fraudulent activities – selling duty-free alcohol as well as bringing over the border – were known to many.

"I would say 90% of my staff are doing that and they are making profits out it. To me it's an illegal business because they are defrauding the South African revenue authority of tax," Mohapi told EWN.

News24 previously reported that over the past year, police confiscated thousands of litres of alcohol from illegal liquor outlets and poured it down the drain.

The liquor was confiscated between April 2018 and March 2019, according to Gauteng's provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.

"We want to send out a loud and strong message to illegal traders that we mean business," Mawela said.

Read more on:    lesotho  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC slams 'inhumane' US airstrikes in Iran, labels it 'international terrorism'

2020-01-04 20:22

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Melville and Newtown shootings not linked at this stage - Lesufi
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town CBD 06:13 AM
Road name: Adderley Street

Cape Town CBD 05:38 AM
Road name: Longmarket Street

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Saturday's results 22 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 