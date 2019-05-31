Lesufi back as education MEC

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has changed his mind on the appointment of Panyaza Lesufi as the province’s finance MEC, deciding to send him back to the education portfolio.



Makhura confirmed the move in a statement on Friday.

The premier unveiled his new provincial cabinet on Wednesday, announcing that Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko would succeed Lesufi.

Lesufu was appointed to lead the finance and e-government department in the province.

