 

Lesufi demands answers from community for Menzi Primary School robbery ...or else

2019-01-16 18:16

Sesona Ngqakamba

Panyaza Lesufi. (Thapelo Maphakela)

Panyaza Lesufi. (Thapelo Maphakela)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng's education department is demanding answers after the state-of-the-art Menzi Primary School was robbed - just a week after it was opened.

And to get to the bottom of the situation, it is expected to visit the Langaville community in Tsakane on Thursday.

If no answers are forthcoming, the department will have no choice but to withdraw all expensive equipment from the school, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi warned.

"I am not going to leave there until they tell us who stole our property. If they don't, then we have to take out the entire expensive equipment from that community, which is something we don't want to do," Lesufi said.

He said a meeting with the community was scheduled for 17:00 on Thursday. 

Lesufi was briefing the media after opening a new school in Centurion on Wednesday.

He said he was still in a "state of shock" as a result of the robbery that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

Lesufi said he also believed that a syndicate responsible for robberies at schools in Duduza in Ekurhuleni over the festive season, was also behind the Tsakane school incident.

"This equipment belongs to that community. We are in the majority, we can't be terrorised by fewer people. We can't be terrorised by the minority," he said.

ALSO READ: State-of-the-art Tsakane school robbed of tablets, laptops, TV and cash

He added that he would visit the community along with other stakeholders and believed that the Ekurhuleni mayor, Mzwandile Masina, was also organising a reward for anyone who offered information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the robbery at the school.

"When we leave that community tomorrow evening, the community should say the person that stole this thing is Person X," said Lesufi.

He stressed that it was important that the community united to get the perpetrators arrested.

"If we can't demonstrate to this [person], and if we can't show society that if you do wrong, the community will be united against you, these people will continue doing these things," Lesufi warned.

Items stolen at the school included 185 tablets, eight teacher laptops, two projectors and three desktop computers. A plasma TV and R500 in petty cash were also taken.

Read more on:    panyaza le­sufi  |  johannesburg  |  education  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SPECIAL REPORT Are we being overcharged for data? How SA stacks up against 9 peer countries

2019-01-16 18:30

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Zimbabweans in SA protest against 'Mnangagwa and his gangsters'
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 15 2019-01-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 