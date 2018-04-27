 

Lesufi opens criminal case over effigy, still in dark over culprits

2018-04-27 22:12

Correspondent

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. (Netwerk24)

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi opened a criminal case of intimidation after an effigy of himself was ‘hanged’ in Tshwane earlier this week, his office confirmed to News24 on Friday.

The case was opened at the Johannesburg Central police on Thursday and has since been transferred to Pretoria Central, Lesufi’s spokesperson Steve Mabona told News24.

Earlier this week, the effigy was paraded through Tshwane and later hanged on a tree by its neck outside the offices of Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga.

Lesufi said that he believed that those behind the action were those who were unhappy with schools being opened for all.

He also said at the time that he and his family had received threats about his work.

On Friday, Mabona said that the department did not know the specific identity of those believed to behind the creation of the effigy.

The act has been condemned by the ANC in Gauteng as well as by the South African Democratic Teachers' Union.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
