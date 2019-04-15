Lesufi slams SGB after it closed school over safety fears

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is upset that the School Governing Body (SGB) of Oakdale Secondary School in Ennerdale closed the school amid demands for urgent repairs.

"We condemn the act of shutting down the school as it impacts negatively on learners as they miss out on learning and teaching," said Lesufi.

He said departmental inspectors had assessed the storm damage sustained last year, and a building that had been struck by lightning, and discovered that the school needed major rehabilitation.

A service provider is being appointed for repairs to the school in Ennerdale.

However, in the meantime, according to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubelele, a mobile classroom was also torched.

Lesufi has communicated with the SGB to ask it why it should not be disbanded.



IOL reported that from 03:00 on Monday angry residents had closed off the roads into and out of the area, south of Johannesburg.

Makhubele said that five people were arrested in connection with the protests.

In March, more than 1 100 pupils from Ennerdale Secondary School stayed at home following fears they could become victims of a tragedy similar to the one that claimed the lives of four pupils at Hoërskool Driehoek, News24 reported.

Comment from the chairperson of the SGB was not immediately available.