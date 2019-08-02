 

Lesufi to sue Dan Roodt over South African citizenship claims

2019-08-02 21:32

Ntwaagae Seleka

(Trevor Kunene)

(Trevor Kunene)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has threatened to take legal action against author Dan Roodt over a tweet claiming Lesufi is not a South African citizen.

"... I have read all his [Hendrik Verwoerd] speeches. Yet, Lesufi makes racist statements about Afrikaans and Afrikaners. What right does this racist have to remove Verwoerd's name from anything? Lesufi isn't even South African," wrote Roodt.

Lesufi replied he was taking Roodt "to the cleaners".

Lesufi's spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the MEC had briefed his attorney to compel Roodt to withdraw his "unfortunate" utterances.

"We wish to emphasize that. Lesufi is taking this insinuation that he is a racist seriously," said Mabona.

Roodt could not be reached for comment.

Many of Lesufi's followers on Twitter encouraged him to sue Roodt, with some accusing the author of being a racist.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    panyaza lesufi  |  racism  |  apartheid
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gauteng government seeks to employ out-of-work doctors

2019-08-02 20:05

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Friyay for three lucky players 42 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 