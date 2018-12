Umalusi says it is disappointed by comments made by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on social media on Friday, after the body said it had adjusted the 2018 matric maths results for IEB learners.

Lesufi tweeted that he disagreed with the decision, and asked if this was an admission that public education is starting to perform better than private education.

Umalusi's Professor John Volmink told EWN that what the provincial education MEC was saying was "ridiculous", as you don't get free marks.

He further said that he is disappointed by the statement as it generates unnecessary discussions.

On Friday, News24 reported that Umalusi has approved the 2018 national senior certificate (NSC) exam results, saying there were no leaked exam papers this year.

The quality assurance council said 796 542 students wrote the NSC examinations in 2018.

According to Volmink, of the 67 subjects presented by the Department of Education, 39 subjects’ raw marks were accepted while 17 subjects were adjusted upwards and 11 subjects were adjusted downwards.

This is done to standardise the results, with the aim to achieve equivalence in the standard of examination across the years, subjects and assessment bodies, Volmink explained.

