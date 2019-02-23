 

Lesufi's school bullying meeting postponed due to venue roof collapse

2019-02-23 10:20

Canny Maphanga

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's meeting with the Representative Council of Learners (RCL) has been postponed due to the collapse of the auditorium rooftop at Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg.

"This is to confirm that a rooftop of the auditorium at the Rhema Bible Church which was supposed to be hosting a meeting of RCL with the MEC of Education today has collapsed and as such we are postponing the meeting until further notice," department spokesperson Steve Mabona said in a statement on Saturday.

This follows heavy rains in the area.

Lesufi was scheduled to engage with RCL learners on the issue of bullying in schools with a specific focus on cyberbullying.

"Among others we were going to integrate them through our processes and make sure that they understand our legislation that is guiding them on how to operate in our space," Mabona added.

The meeting was also aimed at preparing the learners in taking their rightful roles in the governance of the school the best interests of all learners.

The GDE apologises for the inconvenience caused and urges all those heading to the venue to refrain as "the meeting will not be going ahead".

A date for the meeting will be announced at a later stage.

The meeting comes after another incident of bullying is believed to be at the centre of what led a 13-year-old Doornpoort Primary School pupil in Pretoria to commit suicide.

News24 reported on Tuesday that the parents of the Grade 7 pupil found her body in her bedroom on Monday.

The Sinoville Crisis Centre, which deals with matters affecting young children and teenagers, asked that the child's identity not be disclosed.

According to the centre, the teen sent her friend an image of herself, which was distributed among pupils on various WhatsApp groups. The pupils mocked and shamed her.

Councillors were deployed to the school and preliminary investigations were underway.

