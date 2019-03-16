 

Let’s do for the Eastern Cape what we did for the Western Cape - Maimane

2019-03-16 22:51
Mmusi Maimane. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Mmusi Maimane. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The "exodus" of people from the Eastern Cape to the Western Cape is the biggest vote of no-confidence in the government, DA leader Mmusi Maimane told people in Lusikisiki while on the campaign trail on Saturday.

"The Eastern Cape should be booming. There should be a job in every home, in every village," he said in a speech prepared for delivery at the party's provincial manifesto launch.

"But instead people have been leaving the province of their birth because there are simply no opportunities for them or their children here. They leave where they cannot see a future, and they go where they think they can build a better life for them and their families." 

Maimane told the crowd that he knew the potential of the Eastern Cape because he used to run an NGO in Keiskammahoek that helped develop farmers.

"I know how fertile this province is – it could be the backbone of our agriculture sector. I also know the enormous potential that lies in tourism here, as well as manufacturing."

He compared the province with the Western Cape, where the DA took over from the ANC in 2009.

"They are similar in size. They are similar in population numbers. They both have long rugged coast lines and beautiful interiors that range from semi-desert Karoo to towering mountain ranges. They have similar key industries on which their economies depend. Tourism, agriculture and manufacturing employ the vast majority of people in both provinces. They even speak, for the most part, the same languages. But that is where the similarities end," he said.

"Because when it comes to the lived experience of the residents of these neighbouring provinces, they might as well be two different countries. Even just driving across the boundary, you immediately feel the difference beneath the wheels of your car."

He claimed that people flocked to the Western Cape from the Eastern Cape for a better life, especially for its education and healthcare.

"This incredible province cannot simply be a place from which people flee – the forgotten province. There is way too much potential among these people, in this land and in these cities, towns and villages for us to allow this to happen.

"There is no reason this province cannot make the same turnaround that the Western Cape did ten years ago. There is no reason why this can’t also be a place of growth, jobs and opportunities – a place where people come to instead of leave."


NEXT ON NEWS24X

Whale which may have been hit by ship washes ashore in Cape Town

2019-03-16 22:14

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA Agulhas II returns from 'great expedition' after braving heavy sea ice, freezing temperatures and harsh weather
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot rolls over to R100 000 2019-03-16 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 