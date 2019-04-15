 

'Let's talk about Marikana' - Mashaba responds to Ramaphosa after unsuccessful Alex meeting

2019-04-15 22:07

Pelane Phakgadi

A meeting with Alexandra residents was cancelled after Johanesburg mayor Herman Mashaba was pelted with papers and empty water bottles (Pelane Phakgadi)

A meeting with Alexandra residents was cancelled after Johanesburg mayor Herman Mashaba was pelted with papers and empty water bottles (Pelane Phakgadi)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that if the president knows how to act fast, he should have done so during the Marikana tragedy. 

"I'd like to engage him on Marikana, and then him [Ramaphosa] and I could talk about public engagements because Marikana is still there," Mashaba said. 

The mayor was speaking at a media briefing after he was prevented by angry Alexandra residents from addressing an Independent Development Plan (IDP) session at the Marlboro Community Centre on Monday. 

Ramaphosa visited Alexandra last Thursday, where he told residents that he had formed an inter-governmental team to meet Mashaba and iron out a plan to solve service delivery challenges in the area.

He also urged Mashaba to visit Alexandra, and not address service delivery issues from his offices. Mashaba has been critiqued for not meeting with the residents sooner after protests over better services and improved living conditions broke out two weeks ago. 

Mashaba responded, saying that "not attending a meeting with residents at short notice" cannot be compared with Ramaphosa's "lack of public engagement with the families of the slain men from the Marikana Massacre".

Ramaphosa was a non-executive director of the mining company Lonmin when police opened fire on striking mineworkers, killing 34 people on August 16, 2012.

On the eve of the shooting, Ramaphosa allegedly said in an email discussion between Lonmin management and government officials that events around the strike "are plainly dastardly criminal acts and must be characterised as such". 

Cancelled meeting

On Monday evening the IDP session with the Alexandra community was cancelled after Mashaba and his entourage were pelted with paper and empty water bottles. 

The residents were only prepared to listen when their leaders handed over a memorandum demanding services and the eradication of the mushrooming informal tin houses and illegal land grabs.

"You politicians must stop pointing fingers at each other. We want service delivery," the memorandum said.

After the memorandum was read, angry residents broke into chants, and booed Mashaba. 

"Let's not describe this as an Alexandra protest. This is an ANC-orchestrated violent protest to make the city ungovernable," said Mashaba at the briefing shortly after the meeting came to a halt.

"They are having sleepless nights when they now see that Gauteng may be going, and now they use this as an election tool," continued Mashaba. 

He said some ANC councillors asked him to apologise for claiming that the protest was fuelled by their party, but the mayor declined. 

"It is [the] ANC who used state resources to get the president here last week... I said no, I won't apologise". 

"If Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was in good health, I'd ask him to pray for the ANC in the City of Joburg... we need holy intervention in the city," added Mashaba. 

The mayor said that he will deal with the challenges raised by residents which are in the city's competency, and will further engage the national and provincial government to fast-track the housing backlog in the area.

Read more on:    anc  |  herman mashaba  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  protests  |  politics  |  elections 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Five children among 53 in court over Kroonstand protests

43 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One person wins R416 000 2019-04-15 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 