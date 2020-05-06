 

Level 4 lockdown: Workers return to their jobs, but some still lack essential items

2020-05-06 22:07

Ntwaagae Seleka

(Getty)

(Getty)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Some workers say they are expected to perform their duties without the necessary items that will prevent them from contracting the coronavirus.

Workers returned to work on Monday, after spending three weeks at home, but some have said they still experience problems, such as a lack of permits, hand sanitisers, gloves and masks.

Mozambican national Thomas Makamo, who works at a nursery, claims that they have not been provided with sanitisers, masks and gloves.

Makamo and his two colleagues added that they don't have permits to be on the road when they deliver flowers to their customers.

The trio refused to name their company and only said it was based in the north of Johannesburg.

READ | Interview with a Cape Town doctor on the frontlines

"We are kept behind the bakkie when we deliver flowers. We are not allowed to enter people's properties because we don't have permits and masks. Our boss has promised to provide us with the necessary things, but he hasn't to date.

"Our lives are at risk. We have heard on radio how the coronavirus kills people in the country and are worried that we could be next," said Makamo.

A female employee complained to News24 about a lack of clients.

The woman, who works at a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Johannesburg, said, since Monday, they haven't seen a client.

Before lockdown, the rehabilitation centre was abuzz with people seeking help, according to the woman.

"We returned to work on Monday, hoping to have clients and it never happened. Our centre is usually busy with clients seeking help. However, this time there was not a single person who arrived at our offices.

"Before lockdown, we would find people outside, waiting for us to open and others coming in numbers. I think that the lack of movement during lockdown has had an impact on people visiting us," she said.

The woman hoped that, maybe after lockdown, things will return to normality.

READ: Lockdown | Safety measures must be in place before principals return to work - unions

Another woman, who identified herself as Tshegofatso, said they were adhering to the regulations at her workplace.

"We have been provided with the necessary items to assist us, such as gloves, masks and sanitisers. Our challenge is social distancing because we are closely communicating with each after being away for three weeks.

"Things are not as they were before lockdown because we remind each other to behave and keep a distance. We don't have a canteen anymore and are required to use the stairs, not the lifts," said Tshegofatso.

Samuel Nhlapo said that, at his work, they are compelled to bring their own food daily.

Nhlapo said he would rather work under strict conditions to save lives, than to languish at home unemployed.

"Our canteen is closed for health fears. We are no longer interacting with each other like before. We continuously wash our hands with soap and apply sanitisers throughout the day.

"The situation is unusual, and it is going to take us some time to get used to it. Our clients are refrained from closely communicating with us. Things are strange and we hope that the lockdown can end quickly," said Nhlapo.

Read more on:    lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Public Service watchdog not listed as an essential service

2020-05-06 21:34

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Western Cape breweries use 'giant pots' to feed thousands during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:49 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 18:02 PM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-06 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Solar Foreman

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R300 000.00 - R550 000.00 Per Year

Audit Manager

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R420 000.00 - R480 000.00 Per Year

Financial Services Audit Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R700 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 