 

Level 4 lockdown: You can now run, cycle, walk but only under strict conditions

2020-04-29 20:43

Murray Williams

Sunset before lockdown along the Sea Point Promenade.

Sunset before lockdown along the Sea Point Promenade. (Jay Caboz, Business Insider SA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South Africans can run, cycle and walk from Friday but only within a 5km radius from their homes between 06:00 and 09:00.

This was announced on Wednesday evening by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

She said more than 22 000 South Africans had submitted pleas to exercise during the government's public participation period.

READ | Follow our live coverage of Covid-19 

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously promised some respite for his cooped-up countrymen, but "under very strict conditions", Dlamini-Zuma reminded the nation.

"You can cycle. You can run. You can walk," she said. "But it will have to be within your neighbourhood, and within a 5km radius from your home.

"And not in organised groups. You can't run as a club or a group."

Dlamini-Zuma said she realised these freedoms were what South Africans had "longed for".

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    nkosa­zana dlamini-zuma  |  coronavirus  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE | 10 new deaths, SA hits highest number of infections in a 24 hour cycle with 354 cases

2020-04-29 19:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Coronavirus Command Council to announce Level 4 lockdown regulations
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 17:26 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Parklands 06:16 AM
Road name: Sandown Road

More traffic reports
One person bags R73k the Daily Lotto jackpot 10 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 