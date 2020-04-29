Level 4 lockdown: You can now run, cycle, walk but only under strict conditions

Sunset before lockdown along the Sea Point Promenade. (Jay Caboz, Business Insider SA)

South Africans can run, cycle and walk from Friday but only within a 5km radius from their homes between 06:00 and 09:00.



This was announced on Wednesday evening by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

She said more than 22 000 South Africans had submitted pleas to exercise during the government's public participation period.

READ | Follow our live coverage of Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously promised some respite for his cooped-up countrymen, but "under very strict conditions", Dlamini-Zuma reminded the nation.

"You can cycle. You can run. You can walk," she said. "But it will have to be within your neighbourhood, and within a 5km radius from your home.

"And not in organised groups. You can't run as a club or a group."

Dlamini-Zuma said she realised these freedoms were what South Africans had "longed for".

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab