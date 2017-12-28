 

Level 6 water restrictions for Cape Town from January - how will it work?

2017-12-28 14:29

Correspondent

Theewaterskloof dam. (File)

Cape Town – With Level 6 water restrictions due to be implemented in January, Cape Town residents are being urged to familiarise themselves with what’s allowed and what isn’t.

Under the new restrictions, which are to be implemented on January 1, water usage greater than 10 500 litres a month will be classified as excessive and water management devices could be fitted at households exceeding that limit.

ALSO READ: Cape Town's residential water restrictions explained

If there is a valid reason for the consumption, the household would need to apply to the City of Cape Town to have the quota increased.

Examples of legitimate increased usage could be based on whether there are more than four people living permanently on the property, or medical reasons.

"With the average household size in Cape Town closer to three people, much can still be done to ensure that we are not queueing for water in March or April 2018," Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille said.

- See our Water Crisis special report

"The daily water usage limit will remain at 87 litres per person per day, wherever you are, unless targets continue to be missed as is currently the case.

"We would then consider lowering usage targets further."

De Lille said that the new restrictions also discouraged the use of borehole water for outdoor use in order to preserve the "precious groundwater resource".

ALSO READ: Only half of Cape Town putting 'efforts into saving water' - De Lille

She noted that, while many were helping to save water, about 200 000 households were still using more than 10 500 litres a month.

"Our hot and dry summer is here. We are not going to be given many more chances to really reduce our water usage. We have to do it now.

"We can avoid Day Zero, but only if we work together," De Lille added.

Water supplied by the City remains safe to drink.

