Life Esidemeni, sexual harrassment and corruption: ANC's Fowler to reveal findings on Mahlangu, Hlongwa and Mofokeng

The Gauteng ANC's integrity commission has finalised its investigation into three of its members – who became caught up in three separate controversies – and is expected to table a report when the provincial executive committee (PEC) meets on Sunday.

The three officials are Qedani Mahlangu, Brian Hlongwa and Simon Mofokeng.

The party announced in August, following the newly elected PEC's first meeting, that the three would appear before the integrity commission.

News24 understands that the commission, headed by former City of Johannesburg manager Trevor Fowler, delivered the report to the provincial working committee and was asked to make amendments. It is now expected to present its findings to party members.

Mahlangu and Hlongwa are two former MECs who were both re-elected to the province's PEC at its provincial conference in July.

Mahlangu was hauled before the integrity committee for her role in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of at least 144 psychiatric patients after they were transferred from the institution to several unlicensed NGOs.

Hlongwa, who is also the ANC's chief whip in the Gauteng legislature, was implicated along with other officials, in a report by the specialised investigative unit (SIU) into corrupt activities to the tune of R1.2bn during his tenure as health MEC.

Mofokeng was swiftly placed on leave by the party when allegations that he sexually groomed a 14-year old girl emerged.

The commission separated the three matters and dealt with them individually.

ANC Gauteng spokesperson Tasneem Motara told News24 that the report would likely form part of discussions at Sunday's meeting.

"The agenda that we have will be dealing with the governance report, which may include the issues of the integrity commission. We are told that the integrity commission has finalised their work, so they will be presenting their work to us on Sunday," said Motara.

She added that the PEC would focus on programmes from its sub-committee on economic transformation on the high cost of living and e-tolls.

This as the ANC in Gauteng pushes for the removal of the e-tolling system on the province's highways. The system was introduced by its government and newly appointed finance minister Tito Mboweni recently suggested that the tolls were necessary when he gave his maiden mid-term budget speech.

PEC might discuss VBS scandal

Motara said that the widely-publicised VBS Mutual Bank scandal might be brought up during the meeting, although the provincial working committee did not receive a report on the saga.

Two municipalities in the province – the West Rand District Municipality and Merafong Local Municipality - were being investigated by Treasury in the province after investing with the bank.

Several officials in Limpopo, including the ANC's deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza, were implicated in allegations of looting at the bank in a damning report into its collapse. The report was compiled by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys.

"We will probably take queue from what Limpopo has done," she told News24, emphasising that the province would also take action in line with some of the views and actions previously expressed by ANC provincial chairperson and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.