 

Life Esidimeni: I cannot carry personal blame, says Mahlangu

2018-01-25 13:14

Jeanette Chabalala

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu testifies during the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings. (Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images, file)

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu testifies during the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings. (Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says she cannot carry personal blame for the deaths of 143 Life Esidimeni mentally ill patients.

"I cannot carry personal blame, I was not working for my personal self," Mahlangu said on Thursday.

"I carry the political blame simply because of the position I held at the time," she said.

Mahlangu was testifying for a third day at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings in Parktown, Johannesburg.

LIVE: 'No politician in SA understands exactly what happens in their department' - Mahlangu

Lilla Crouse, a Legal Aid advocate, who was seemingly not impressed with Mahlangu's answers, grilled her and asked if the closure of Life Esidimeni was ever discussed in the provincial health council meetings which she chaired.

"No, it wasn't," she replied.

'I'm not a lawyer'

She also said the decision to terminate the contract was a cost containment measure, and not an executive decision.

"Ever since I have been in the executive council, contractual matters have never been presented to the council..."

READ: Cancelling Life Esidimeni project was not wrong, says Mahlangu

Crouse also pressed her on whether the Life Esidimeni decision had legal consequences.

But Mhlangu said: "I don't understand the question. I'm not a lawyer."

At one point Mahlangu asked to speak in Zulu in order to express herself better. An interpreter was called and she told the hearing that she found herself in a difficult situation while testifying.

"The questions I am being asked are very technical and there's no politician in South Africa that can understand exactly what happens in their department.

"I feel I am being constrained and I feel I am being asked questions that are beyond my role as a politician."

Some members of the crowd reacted in disbelief when she requested to speak in Zulu and one said: "She must just answer questions."

Crouse also quizzed Mahlangu on claims that the move was a cost-cutting exercise. She said the process would have cost more per patient at some hospitals, which defeated the purpose.

But Mahlangu, without giving a direct answer, said she did not know how much money was saved.

"I'm no longer in the system," she said.

On Wednesday, Adila Hassim, the advocate representing Section 27, also asked Mahlangu about the transferring of patients to Weskoppies and Sterkfontein psychiatric facilities.

Hassim said it would have would have cost "six times as much" to take care of patients, defeating the point of the cost-cutting exercise. Mahlangu said the institutions were academic hospitals.

The hearing continues.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    life esidimeni  |  qedani mahlangu  |  johannesburg  |  healthcare

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Massive manhunt for aircraft missing over Wild Coast

2018-01-25 13:13

Inside News24

 
/News
'Dr Masekela was a visionary' - Trustee at Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 24 2018-01-24 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 